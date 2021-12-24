Tommy Dreamer Is Back Working With IMPACT Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous 2002 Plane Ride From Hell.

Dreamer made comments on the episode that to some came across as if he was defending Ric Flair’s behavior towards a flight attendant on the plane ride. If you're not familiar with the story, Flair was accused of exposing and forcing himself on a flight attendant. It was one of many incidents on the flight.

Following a social media backstage Dreamer was indefinitely suspended by IMPACT Wrestling from his backstage position.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting Dreamer is now back with IMPACT working as an agent and producer at the most recent set of tapings. The company believes Dreamer has served his punishment for the comments and is happy to have him back working with them.