Mike and Maria Bennett Reportedly Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too.

Mike and Maria have worked for IMPACT in the past and are currently free agents after their ROH deals recently ended due to the company going on hiatus until April 2022.

Bennett recently pulled out of an independent date next month, with the company saying it was due to a schedule conflict with IMPACT taping.

