Alberto El Patron Threatens To Release Video Footage That Would Get Paige Fired From WWE

It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Patron held a press conference in Mexico City on December 20 to discuss the investigation outcome and said the case being dropped against him proves he was "totally innocent" of claims made by his ex-fiance.

Additionally, he said that he has footage of Paige that would get her fired from WWE if she ever goes public about him again.

Patron said he would be working for one of the three biggest US companies in 2022.

