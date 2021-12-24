Alberto El Patron Threatens To Release Video Footage That Would Get Paige Fired From WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2021
It was
recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Patron held a press conference in Mexico City on December 20 to discuss the investigation outcome and said the case being dropped against him proves he was "totally innocent" of claims made by his ex-fiance.
Additionally, he said that he has footage of Paige that would get her fired from WWE if she ever goes public about him again.
Patron said he would be working for one of the three biggest US companies in 2022.
Thank you for supporting WrestlingNewsSource.com, have a MERRY CHRISTMAS. Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.
https://wrestlr.me/72961/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 24
Dec 24 - AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike a[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed.
[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with C[...]
Dec 24 Colt Cabana Is Producing For AEW Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professi[...]
Dec 24 - Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professi[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for [...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 ed[...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the [...]
Dec 24
Dec 24 - Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last wee[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s [...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skywa[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast [...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Tw[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monument[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the fo[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Yo[...]
Dec 23 AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021) AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...]
Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can&[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleM[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the fol[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I&rsquo[...]