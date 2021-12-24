Colt Cabana Is Producing For AEW

"How do I become the best…’ maybe I’m not known as the world champion, but maybe I’m known as the world champion producer, which would only be appreciated by the wrestlers."

"Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I do some producing too. As I get older, there are people like Arn Anderson, who is known as this legendary producer. Something like an agent for the wrestlers. It can be a whole new aspect of my career."

Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Rampage Lands Day and Time Slot In The United Kingdom

AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40. AEW Dynamite currently airs live on Thursdays at[...] Dec 24 - AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40. AEW Dynamite currently airs live on Thursdays at[...]

Tommy Dreamer Is Back Working With IMPACT Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous 2002 Plane Ride From Hell. Dreamer made comments[...] Dec 24 - Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous 2002 Plane Ride From Hell. Dreamer made comments[...]

Mike and Maria Bennett Reportedly Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike and Maria have worked for IMPACT in the past and ar[...] Dec 24 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike and Maria have worked for IMPACT in the past and ar[...]

Alberto El Patron Threatens To Release Video Footage That Would Get Paige Fired From WWE

It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Pat[...] Dec 24 - It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Pat[...]

Sonny Kiss Talks Inclusivity In AEW, Jim Ross, Nightmare Factory & More

Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with Cody (Rhodes) and I asked Cody, like “Should [...] Dec 24 - Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with Cody (Rhodes) and I asked Cody, like “Should [...]

Colt Cabana Is Producing For AEW

Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I d[...] Dec 24 - Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I d[...]

Vince McMahon Is Selling His Greenwich, CT Home For $32 Million

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for $11.84 million and is around 23,700 square-foot 6 [...] Dec 24 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for $11.84 million and is around 23,700 square-foot 6 [...]

WWE Match Required Heavy Editing Before Making It To Television

Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live Legend went up against Sarra[...] Dec 24 - Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live Legend went up against Sarra[...]

Planned WWE Day 1 Match Might Not Happen

WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. A report[...] Dec 24 - WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. A report[...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve

Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last week Below are full spoilers from the taping: - S[...] Dec 24 - Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last week Below are full spoilers from the taping: - S[...]

Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman [...] Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman [...]

The Miz & Maryse To Renew Their Wedding Vows On Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, wher[...] Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, wher[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Road To Rebellion Schedule

IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Roa[...] Dec 23 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Roa[...]

The Surge Before Christmas: AEW Dynamite Viewership Tops 1 Million Viewers For Holiday Bash

The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers, up from th[...] Dec 23 - The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers, up from th[...]

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla Releases New Promo ‘BlackListed / 55 Days’

AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Twitter. “At 12 years old, I learned the te[...] Dec 23 - AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Twitter. “At 12 years old, I learned the te[...]

WWE NXT UK And IMPACT Wrestling To Air Holiday Specials

A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for IMPACT. The f[...] Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for IMPACT. The f[...]

Update On WWE Superstars and Personnel Testing Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the foll[...] Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the foll[...]

AEW Ejected Fan For Holding Transphobic Sign During Dynamite

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement: “Just a few things abo[...] Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement: “Just a few things abo[...]

WWE Issues Statement on Corporal Kirchner Passing Away

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City,[...] Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City,[...]

On This Day [12/23]: WWE Superstars (12/23/2010)

On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Young (now Fred Rosser), Yoshi Tatsu, The Usos, Beth[...] Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Young (now Fred Rosser), Yoshi Tatsu, The Usos, Beth[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021)

AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here. * Hook d[...] Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here. * Hook d[...]

Eddie Kingston Tells AEW Locker Room To Use Influx Of New Signings Be A Motivator To Work Harder

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it mak[...] Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it mak[...]

Baron Corbin Recalls Kurt Angle's Child Giving Him The Finger At WrestleMania

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger. I mean, a[...] Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger. I mean, a[...]

Nyla Rose Partnering With Marvel To Help Produce New Giant-Size X-Men Comic Book

Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the following: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-[...] Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the following: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-[...]