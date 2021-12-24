Vince McMahon Is Selling His Greenwich, CT Home For $32 Million
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2021
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million
The house was purchased in 2014 for $11.84 million and is around 23,700 square-foot 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, library, elevator and much more.
Compass had the following to say about the grand house:
“Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security.”
Click here to view the listing.
