WWE Match Required Heavy Editing Before Making It To Television

Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time.

On the December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live Legend went up against Sarray, who won the match. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller in her debut last week.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match with Sarray had to be heavily edited before it made it to TV.

The match was edited down to 3 minutes of “highlights” and still in that form it was described as the worst WWE TV match this year. Legend is receiving heat for the poor quality of the match.

