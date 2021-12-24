Planned WWE Day 1 Match Might Not Happen

WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

A report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

The match was pushed back from December 13 to the December 27 episode of RAW because of Montez Ford reportedly dealing with an injury.

Meltzer noted the match is no longer being advertised to take place, and it remains "unclear" if the match will happen.

Updated WWE Day 1 Card

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

- WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley – Fatal 4 Match

- Edge vs. The Miz

- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

- Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre