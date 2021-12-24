WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve

- The New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. There was an earlier segment to set this match up. The finish saw McIntyre pin Moss after a Claymore

- Sami Zayn won the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who was on commentary with Rick Boogs. Zayn last eliminated Ricochet to win, and that was the only elimination he had. The other 10 participants were Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto. This was a long match. Zayn will challenge Nakamura at WWE Day 1

Below are full spoilers from the taping:

Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last week

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

Vince McMahon Is Selling His Greenwich, CT Home For $32 Million

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for [...] Dec 24 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for [...]

WWE Match Required Heavy Editing Before Making It To Television

Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 ed[...] Dec 24 - Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 ed[...]

Planned WWE Day 1 Match Might Not Happen

WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the [...] Dec 24 - WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the [...]

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve

Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last wee[...] Dec 24 - Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last wee[...]

Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address[...] Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address[...]

The Miz & Maryse To Renew Their Wedding Vows On Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s [...] Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Road To Rebellion Schedule

IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skywa[...] Dec 23 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skywa[...]

The Surge Before Christmas: AEW Dynamite Viewership Tops 1 Million Viewers For Holiday Bash

The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast [...] Dec 23 - The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast [...]

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla Releases New Promo ‘BlackListed / 55 Days’

AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Tw[...] Dec 23 - AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Tw[...]

WWE NXT UK And IMPACT Wrestling To Air Holiday Specials

A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monument[...] Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monument[...]

Update On WWE Superstars and Personnel Testing Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour[...] Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour[...]

AEW Ejected Fan For Holding Transphobic Sign During Dynamite

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the fo[...] Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the fo[...]

WWE Issues Statement on Corporal Kirchner Passing Away

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of[...] Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of[...]

On This Day [12/23]: WWE Superstars (12/23/2010)

On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Yo[...] Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Yo[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021)

AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...] Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...]

Eddie Kingston Tells AEW Locker Room To Use Influx Of New Signings Be A Motivator To Work Harder

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can&[...] Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can&[...]

Baron Corbin Recalls Kurt Angle's Child Giving Him The Finger At WrestleMania

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleM[...] Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleM[...]

Nyla Rose Partnering With Marvel To Help Produce New Giant-Size X-Men Comic Book

Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the fol[...] Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the fol[...]

Matt Cardona Says 2021 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I&rsquo[...] Dec 23 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I&rsquo[...]

Nick Khan and The Rock Make Variety500 Most Influential Business Leaders List, Vince McMahon Didn't For First Time Since 2017

Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's [...] Dec 23 - Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's [...]

Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Starting New Podcast With Conrad Thompson

The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake [...] Dec 23 - The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake [...]

Alex Hammerstone Re-Signs With MLW

MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl &mdas[...] Dec 23 - MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl &mdas[...]

Anthony Ogogo and Jordynne Grace Exchange Shots On Twitter, Grace Deactivates Account

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute t[...] Dec 23 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute t[...]

Jack Evans Posts Video Of Mexican Police Attempting To Extort Him For Money

AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried ag[...] Dec 23 - AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried ag[...]