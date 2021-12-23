Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped.

Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week. The dismissal came right before Reigns was destroyed by Brock Lesnar, who will challenge him at WWE Day 1 on last week's episode.

Below is an updated card for Friday's WWE SmackDown:

- Paul Heyman will break his silence on being fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

- 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who was on commentary with Rick Boogs. Participants are Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto

- SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Toni Storm

- Miracle on 34th Street Fight: The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos