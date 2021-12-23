On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, where she and Miz attempted to trick Edge into believing they had problems with their relationship before Miz attacked Edge.

WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman [...] Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman [...]

The Miz & Maryse To Renew Their Wedding Vows On Monday's WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, wher[...] Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, wher[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Road To Rebellion Schedule

IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Roa[...] Dec 23 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Roa[...]

The Surge Before Christmas: AEW Dynamite Viewership Tops 1 Million Viewers For Holiday Bash

The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers, up from th[...] Dec 23 - The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers, up from th[...]

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla Releases New Promo ‘BlackListed / 55 Days’

AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Twitter. “At 12 years old, I learned the te[...] Dec 23 - AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Twitter. “At 12 years old, I learned the te[...]

WWE NXT UK And IMPACT Wrestling To Air Holiday Specials

A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for IMPACT. The f[...] Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for IMPACT. The f[...]

Update On WWE Superstars and Personnel Testing Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the foll[...] Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the foll[...]

AEW Ejected Fan For Holding Transphobic Sign During Dynamite

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement: “Just a few things abo[...] Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement: “Just a few things abo[...]

WWE Issues Statement on Corporal Kirchner Passing Away

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City,[...] Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City,[...]

On This Day [12/23]: WWE Superstars (12/23/2010)

On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Young (now Fred Rosser), Yoshi Tatsu, The Usos, Beth[...] Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Young (now Fred Rosser), Yoshi Tatsu, The Usos, Beth[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021)

AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here. * Hook d[...] Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here. * Hook d[...]

Eddie Kingston Tells AEW Locker Room To Use Influx Of New Signings Be A Motivator To Work Harder

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it mak[...] Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it mak[...]

Baron Corbin Recalls Kurt Angle's Child Giving Him The Finger At WrestleMania

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger. I mean, a[...] Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger. I mean, a[...]

Nyla Rose Partnering With Marvel To Help Produce New Giant-Size X-Men Comic Book

Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the following: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-[...] Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the following: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-[...]

Matt Cardona Says 2021 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I’m having the time of my life right now, the time [...] Dec 23 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I’m having the time of my life right now, the time [...]

Nick Khan and The Rock Make Variety500 Most Influential Business Leaders List, Vince McMahon Didn't For First Time Since 2017

Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's bio reads: Khan joined WWE in August 2020, leav[...] Dec 23 - Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's bio reads: Khan joined WWE in August 2020, leav[...]

Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Starting New Podcast With Conrad Thompson

The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake Pit. “DDP Snake Pit” Joins Podcast [...] Dec 23 - The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake Pit. “DDP Snake Pit” Joins Podcast [...]

Alex Hammerstone Re-Signs With MLW

MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl — MLW (@MLW) December 21, 2021 Hammerstone[...] Dec 23 - MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl — MLW (@MLW) December 21, 2021 Hammerstone[...]

Anthony Ogogo and Jordynne Grace Exchange Shots On Twitter, Grace Deactivates Account

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, ki[...] Dec 23 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, ki[...]

Jack Evans Posts Video Of Mexican Police Attempting To Extort Him For Money

AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried again” alluding to the police allegedly trying[...] Dec 23 - AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried again” alluding to the police allegedly trying[...]

Corporal Kirchner Passes Away, Age 64

Corporal Kirchner, real name Michael Penzel, has passed away at the age of 64. Penzel was formerly a United States Army paratrooper, who was introduced to Verne Gagne by Hulk Hogan and began his pro [...] Dec 23 - Corporal Kirchner, real name Michael Penzel, has passed away at the age of 64. Penzel was formerly a United States Army paratrooper, who was introduced to Verne Gagne by Hulk Hogan and began his pro [...]

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Results (December 22nd 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's three days until Christmas... and it's AEW Dynamite today. We have an absolutely huge card coming up tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina with plenty [...] Dec 22 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's three days until Christmas... and it's AEW Dynamite today. We have an absolutely huge card coming up tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina with plenty [...]

Two New Matches Added To Christmas Day Episode Of AEW Rampage

AEW has announced another two more singles matches Saturday’s Christmas Day edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be pre-taped. Jungle Boy will go up against Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, and[...] Dec 22 - AEW has announced another two more singles matches Saturday’s Christmas Day edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be pre-taped. Jungle Boy will go up against Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, and[...]

Hangman Adam Page - Bryan Danielson 2 Scheduled For TBS Dynamite Debut

It's official. The rematch has been scheduled for the World Title Match for the AEW World Championship following the 60 Minute Time Limit Draw between Hangman Adam Page & Bryan Danielson. &[...] Dec 22 - It's official. The rematch has been scheduled for the World Title Match for the AEW World Championship following the 60 Minute Time Limit Draw between Hangman Adam Page & Bryan Danielson. &[...]