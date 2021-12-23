IMPACT Wrestling Announces Road To Rebellion Schedule

IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022.

The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The “Road To Rebellion” will start on January 8, 2022, with “Hard To Kill” set for Dallas, Texas.

IMPACT is set to tape in Dallas the day after Hard To Kill and then head on to Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 21 and 22 for more TV tapings. Sacrifice will be in Louisville, KY on March 5, with a taping session to be held the following day and then Philadelphia, PA on March 18 and 19 for more tapings.