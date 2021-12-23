Update On WWE Superstars and Personnel Testing Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the following update on the situation:

“WWE still expects to go forward with all the United States live events next week but there have been a lot of calls and ‘a lot of running around’, according to one source, trying to stay ahead of the situation as they receive additional details on talents and staff who may not be cleared to travel this weekend.”

WWE is looking to use NXT to fill for talent who can't compete on the holiday tour, and hope most will be cleared by the Day 1 pay-per-view.

A WWE source also told Johnson that “they are dealing with all the same issues that Broadway and sports leagues have dealt with in recent weeks and it’s not anything that could have been avoided, as they have been regularly testing talents before allowing them into venues.”