AEW Ejected Fan For Holding Transphobic Sign During Dynamite

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose.

Nyla’s wife issued the following statement:

“Just a few things about last night.

1. The security team at AEW is absolutely amazing. The guy was escorted out. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you, doesn’t mean they didn’t do their job. Their first priority it to protect the talent that is actively performing.

In life. I’m winning. She’s an internationally known wrestling star and my work is showcased every time she steps into a ring. We have a wonderful family and amazing friends. It honestly doesn’t get much better.

So let them tell their same lame ass ‘jokes’ because not a one of them are ever original, and continue to out themselves so we can continue to run them into the ethers. They are cowards. Every single one of them.”