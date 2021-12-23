WWE Issues Statement on Corporal Kirchner Passing Away

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,.

Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City, North Carolina.

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing.

After serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, Kirchner would meet Hulk Hogan while working in a gym and begin paving the trail for an incredible career in sports-entertainment. After debuting as RT Reynolds, Penzel began competing as Corporal Kirchner and engaged in a memorable rivalry with Nikolai Volkoff. The battle culminated with a Flag Match victory for Kirchner at WrestleMania 2.

Following his run in WWE, Kirchner would travel the globe competing for Stampede, NJPW, the UWF, W*ING and other promotions. Kirchner would later appear inside the squared circle as Leatherface and capped off his career in 2007.