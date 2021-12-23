Eddie Kingston Tells AEW Locker Room To Use Influx Of New Signings Be A Motivator To Work Harder

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW.

“No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it makes everybody else step up. And if you don’t step up, you get left behind and that’s your fault. That’s not Punk’s fault. That’s not Bryan’s fault. That not whoever comes in fault. If you’re worried about the roster getting bloated or you’re worried about said ‘spot’ – as I put in quotations – then work on it and use it as motivation. I do."

“When Bryan signed, when Punk signed and when Adam Cole signed I said ‘alright, let’s go.’ Let’s see what you got. Because I know what I got. I know what I have to improve on. Let’s see what you got. I like it. I have a big chip on my shoulder. I hope Tony Khan brings in everybody because in my opinion, if they haven’t fought me before on the independents, they have no idea what they’re getting themselves into. I don’t care, I’ll be the first one to meet you at the gate [laughs] and I’ll let you know this is a different world, partner. This is professional wrestling, but I’m going to hit you, I’m going to beat you up and you’re going to have to beat me up. And that’s it. Step your game up. I’m trying not to eat as much as I used to to step my game up! Trying to do more cardio – stepping my game up! Trying to quit smoking cigarettes – stepping my game up! You got to step your game up."

“There’s no fear here because I know if I work hard, they’ll have to take it from me. And taking stuff from me throughout my life is a hard thing for people to do. So that’s what I say to everybody on our roster, everybody in internet land, here’s your little clickbait title: I don’t care who you bring in because at one point and time, they’ll have to fight me and I’m going to enjoy it. And if they enjoy it, then welcome to AEW. If they don’t, there’s the front door, don’t let it hit your ass on the way out."