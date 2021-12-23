Matt Cardona Says 2021 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021.

“I mean never say never but I’m having the time of my life right now, the time of my career. Before this, 2011, when I did the YouTube show back in the day, that was my favorite year of my career. But fuck this year is number one. By far I’m having the time of my life. Making some money and being my own boss. I love it.”

Cardona spoke about his creative freedom.

“Not only the creative freedom, but the freedom to just make my own schedule, do whatever I want to do. and it’s working. This wasn’t some master plan. Of course, I always want to bust my ass and be at the top. But I didn’t wake up on January 1 2021. Wednesday, [and decided] ‘okay, so like, in July I’ll do this deathmatch.’”

And finally, on how he's Alwayz Ready.