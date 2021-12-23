Anthony Ogogo and Jordynne Grace Exchange Shots On Twitter, Grace Deactivates Account

Bruv, taking shots? When I shoot mountains fall! Nothing but lighthearted jabs to the champ, was only a bit of fun kid, no need for tears. And I said nothing to wifey other than I didn’t know who she was, & I didn’t. If u want to chat man to man u know where to find me, champ 😘. https://t.co/HdcIbLTjas

No it's not an angle. It is not a gimmick. We are not working on this together. It is simply someone going into business for themselves. And legit taking shots at myself and my wife online. But please continue to support that kind of behavior as its seems to entertain you.

Gresham jumped in and pointed out that this isn't a storyline.

Hammer locks are child’s play, that’s why Gresham can do them. I’m at the knocking mf’s out and becoming the best athlete turned wrestler there’s ever been, part!

Sorry darling, who are you?

Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo.

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter.

» More News From This Feed

WWE NXT UK And IMPACT Wrestling To Air Holiday Specials

A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monument[...] Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monument[...]

Update On WWE Superstars and Personnel Testing Positive For COVID-19

As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour[...] Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour[...]

AEW Ejected Fan For Holding Transphobic Sign During Dynamite

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the fo[...] Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the fo[...]

WWE Issues Statement on Corporal Kirchner Passing Away

WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of[...] Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of[...]

On This Day [12/23]: WWE Superstars (12/23/2010)

On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Yo[...] Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Yo[...]

AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021)

AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...] Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...]

Eddie Kingston Tells AEW Locker Room To Use Influx Of New Signings Be A Motivator To Work Harder

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can&[...] Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can&[...]

Baron Corbin Recalls Kurt Angle's Child Giving Him The Finger At WrestleMania

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleM[...] Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleM[...]

Nyla Rose Partnering With Marvel To Help Produce New Giant-Size X-Men Comic Book

Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the fol[...] Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the fol[...]

Matt Cardona Says 2021 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I&rsquo[...] Dec 23 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I&rsquo[...]

Nick Khan and The Rock Make Variety500 Most Influential Business Leaders List, Vince McMahon Didn't For First Time Since 2017

Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's [...] Dec 23 - Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's [...]

Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Starting New Podcast With Conrad Thompson

The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake [...] Dec 23 - The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake [...]

Alex Hammerstone Re-Signs With MLW

MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl &mdas[...] Dec 23 - MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl &mdas[...]

Anthony Ogogo and Jordynne Grace Exchange Shots On Twitter, Grace Deactivates Account

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute t[...] Dec 23 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute t[...]

Jack Evans Posts Video Of Mexican Police Attempting To Extort Him For Money

AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried ag[...] Dec 23 - AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried ag[...]

Corporal Kirchner Passes Away, Age 64

Corporal Kirchner, real name Michael Penzel, has passed away at the age of 64. Penzel was formerly a United States Army paratrooper, who was introduc[...] Dec 23 - Corporal Kirchner, real name Michael Penzel, has passed away at the age of 64. Penzel was formerly a United States Army paratrooper, who was introduc[...]

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Results (December 22nd 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's three days until Christmas... and it's AEW Dynamite today. We have an absolutely huge card coming up to[...] Dec 22 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's three days until Christmas... and it's AEW Dynamite today. We have an absolutely huge card coming up to[...]

Two New Matches Added To Christmas Day Episode Of AEW Rampage

AEW has announced another two more singles matches Saturday’s Christmas Day edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be pre-taped. Jungle Boy will[...] Dec 22 - AEW has announced another two more singles matches Saturday’s Christmas Day edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be pre-taped. Jungle Boy will[...]

Hangman Adam Page - Bryan Danielson 2 Scheduled For TBS Dynamite Debut

It's official. The rematch has been scheduled for the World Title Match for the AEW World Championship following the 60 Minute Time Limit Draw between[...] Dec 22 - It's official. The rematch has been scheduled for the World Title Match for the AEW World Championship following the 60 Minute Time Limit Draw between[...]

Kyle O'Reilly Debuts For AEW At Holiday Bash

The rumours about a WWE NXT superstar leaving to come across to All Elite Wrestling were once again proven to be true tonight as Kyle O'Reilly debuted[...] Dec 22 - The rumours about a WWE NXT superstar leaving to come across to All Elite Wrestling were once again proven to be true tonight as Kyle O'Reilly debuted[...]

NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special To Air FREE On YouTube

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special will air for free on YouTube at 6:05 p.m. ET. NWA norma[...] Dec 22 - The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special will air for free on YouTube at 6:05 p.m. ET. NWA norma[...]

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Update, Video Package To Air On Dynamite

During tonight’s Holiday Bash-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will be announcing additional details for the upcoming [...] Dec 22 - During tonight’s Holiday Bash-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will be announcing additional details for the upcoming [...]

Matt Hardy Teasing A New Project For 2022

AEW Superstar Matt Hardy recently broadcast a livestream and teased a new project for 2022. He said: “In 2022 I am starting brand new projec[...] Dec 22 - AEW Superstar Matt Hardy recently broadcast a livestream and teased a new project for 2022. He said: “In 2022 I am starting brand new projec[...]

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott Says Hit Row Generated WWE A Whopping $2 Million

Hit Row being released from WWE was one of the most shocking and upsetting budget cuts the company made for many in 2021. The leader of that group Is[...] Dec 22 - Hit Row being released from WWE was one of the most shocking and upsetting budget cuts the company made for many in 2021. The leader of that group Is[...]