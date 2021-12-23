Anthony Ogogo and Jordynne Grace Exchange Shots On Twitter, Grace Deactivates Account
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 23, 2021
AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter.
Gresham jumped in and pointed out that this isn't a storyline.
https://wrestlr.me/72936/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 23
Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monument[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the fo[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Yo[...]
Dec 23 AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021) AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...]
Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission.[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can&[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleM[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the fol[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Matt Cardona recently appeared on the Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he spoke about 2021. “I mean never say never but I&rsquo[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - Variety has released their list of their 500 most influential business leaders this year, and both The Rock and Nick Khan made the list. Nick Khan's [...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - The following press release was sent out regarding a new podcast starring Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, known simply as DDP Snake [...]
Dec 23 Alex Hammerstone Re-Signs With MLW MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl &mdas[...]
Dec 23 - MLW has announced the re-signing of their star Alex Hammerstone. Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl &mdas[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to social media to get into a back-and-forth with Jordynne Grace, which resulted in Grace leaving Twitter. Super cute t[...]
Dec 23
Dec 23 - AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico. During the video, Evans said, “they tried ag[...]
Dec 23 Corporal Kirchner Passes Away, Age 64 Corporal Kirchner, real name Michael Penzel, has passed away at the age of 64. Penzel was formerly a United States Army paratrooper, who was introduc[...]
Dec 23 - Corporal Kirchner, real name Michael Penzel, has passed away at the age of 64. Penzel was formerly a United States Army paratrooper, who was introduc[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's three days until Christmas... and it's AEW Dynamite today. We have an absolutely huge card coming up to[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - AEW has announced another two more singles matches Saturday’s Christmas Day edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be pre-taped. Jungle Boy will[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - It's official. The rematch has been scheduled for the World Title Match for the AEW World Championship following the 60 Minute Time Limit Draw between[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The rumours about a WWE NXT superstar leaving to come across to All Elite Wrestling were once again proven to be true tonight as Kyle O'Reilly debuted[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special will air for free on YouTube at 6:05 p.m. ET. NWA norma[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During tonight’s Holiday Bash-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will be announcing additional details for the upcoming [...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - AEW Superstar Matt Hardy recently broadcast a livestream and teased a new project for 2022. He said: “In 2022 I am starting brand new projec[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - Hit Row being released from WWE was one of the most shocking and upsetting budget cuts the company made for many in 2021. The leader of that group Is[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The viewership for the December 21 WWE NXT 2.0 drew pulled in 591,000 viewers on USA Network, which is up from last week's 561,000 viewers. AJ Styles[...]