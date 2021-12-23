Jack Evans Posts Video Of Mexican Police Attempting To Extort Him For Money
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 23, 2021
AEW star Jack Evans posted a video on his Twitter account of an altercation with police in Mexico.
During the video, Evans said, “they tried again” alluding to the police allegedly trying to extort him for money by claiming that he had drugs on him.
On December 8th, Evans revealed that he has had to pay 7000 pesos ($350 American) to police and that if he got arrested on drug charges, he wanted it to be known that the drugs were planted by Del Valle Police Department.
In the video, Evans speaks in Spanish and says "Again, the police are here to extort me. I will not pay you nothing. Leave me in peace, leave me in peace. This is ridiculous. Police corruption. Leave me in peace…”
Dec 23 AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021)
Dec 23 Alex Hammerstone Re-Signs With MLW
