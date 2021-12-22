Kyle O'Reilly Debuts For AEW At Holiday Bash
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Dec 22, 2021
The rumours about a WWE NXT superstar leaving to come across to All Elite Wrestling were once again proven to be true tonight as Kyle O'Reilly debuted at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.
O'Reilly joined former Undisputed Era Stable Mates Bobby Fish & Adam Cole to help Cole win his match with Orange Cassidy. Following the match, they beat down the Best Friends before an awkward interaction between them and The Young Bucks.
What happens next for The Elite?
https://wrestlr.me/72930/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 22
Dec 22 - It's official. The rematch has been scheduled for the World Title Match for the AEW World Championship following the 60 Minute Time Limit Draw between[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The rumours about a WWE NXT superstar leaving to come across to All Elite Wrestling were once again proven to be true tonight as Kyle O'Reilly debuted[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special will air for free on YouTube at 6:05 p.m. ET. NWA norma[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During tonight’s Holiday Bash-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will be announcing additional details for the upcoming [...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - AEW Superstar Matt Hardy recently broadcast a livestream and teased a new project for 2022. He said: “In 2022 I am starting brand new projec[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - Hit Row being released from WWE was one of the most shocking and upsetting budget cuts the company made for many in 2021. The leader of that group Is[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The viewership for the December 21 WWE NXT 2.0 drew pulled in 591,000 viewers on USA Network, which is up from last week's 561,000 viewers. AJ Styles[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - Ric Flair and Mark Madden hosted a new episode of "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast recently during which Flair gave his thoughts on WWE Superstar Ke[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - A data report by LoveUX, reveals the wrestling stars that gained the most followers on Instagram in 2021, and it may come as no surprise it was WWE Un[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonigh[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The following press release was issued today: An early new year’s treat for WOW fans… The WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes hav[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - Scarlett Bordeaux recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where she spoke about her and Killer Kross entering WWE. &l[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to face the WWE Universal Champion. “I’m watching like anyo[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about how Freddie Prinze Jr. deserves credit for the Bella Twins' success. “W[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022. Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year&rs[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and is teasing a surprise for the Holiday Bash episode on TNT. He is wha[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During a recent interview with SP3 on Tru Heel Heat, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed the matches she would still love to comp[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him. On the chance to sign with WWE, b[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During a recent interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam [...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer and Japanese pro-wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health following hospitalization earlier this year. I[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that he underwent successful shoulder replacement surgery today, thanking fans for their support[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - WWE has nixed another event in Canada due to be held on December 30, 2021, from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat L[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - During a recent interview on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, recently re-signed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes that NXT should’ve bee[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - The producers for the matches and segments from this past Monday's December 20 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network have been revealed. - Tyson Kidd pro[...]
Dec 22
Dec 22 - AEW will tonight present their 2021 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The main event for tonigh[...]