Kyle O'Reilly Debuts For AEW At Holiday Bash

The rumours about a WWE NXT superstar leaving to come across to All Elite Wrestling were once again proven to be true tonight as Kyle O'Reilly debuted at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

O'Reilly joined former Undisputed Era Stable Mates Bobby Fish & Adam Cole to help Cole win his match with Orange Cassidy. Following the match, they beat down the Best Friends before an awkward interaction between them and The Young Bucks.

What happens next for The Elite?