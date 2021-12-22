WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Hardy Teasing A New Project For 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2021
“In 2022 I am starting brand new project with a great team of people. I’m very excited to start telling some more stories and sharing some of my insight. Everyone knows I have lived an extreme life. When it comes to wrestling, I feel like I’ve been a pretty extreme performer. And I feel like I’m owed a lot of extreme credit for the cinematic rage after the whole broken universe saga. I have a lot of extreme viewpoints and perspective on pro wrestling. And I’m very excited to start talking about these on a regular weekly basis. So clip this now and stay tuned. There’s going to be a very special announcement very soon.”
