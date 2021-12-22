WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Increases With AJ Styles Appearance, Key Demo Still Down

The show ranked #46 on cable for the night.

The 2-hour broadcast drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s 0.13 rating. This is against the lowest demo rating the show has done on the USA Network, a demo WWE really wants and needs to improve.

AJ Styles made an announced appearance, something WWE did to help increase viewership.

The viewership for the December 21 WWE NXT 2.0 drew pulled in 591,000 viewers on USA Network, which is up from last week's 561,000 viewers.

NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special To Air FREE On YouTube

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special will air for free on YouTube at 6:05 p.m. ET. NWA normally airs the show through a paid subscription on F[...] Dec 22 - The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the NWA PowerrrSurge Holiday Special will air for free on YouTube at 6:05 p.m. ET. NWA normally airs the show through a paid subscription on F[...]

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Update, Video Package To Air On Dynamite

During tonight’s Holiday Bash-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will be announcing additional details for the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament which will take place ver[...] Dec 22 - During tonight’s Holiday Bash-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will be announcing additional details for the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament which will take place ver[...]

Matt Hardy Teasing A New Project For 2022

AEW Superstar Matt Hardy recently broadcast a livestream and teased a new project for 2022. He said: “In 2022 I am starting brand new project with a great team of people. I’m very exci[...] Dec 22 - AEW Superstar Matt Hardy recently broadcast a livestream and teased a new project for 2022. He said: “In 2022 I am starting brand new project with a great team of people. I’m very exci[...]

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott Says Hit Row Generated WWE A Whopping $2 Million

Hit Row being released from WWE was one of the most shocking and upsetting budget cuts the company made for many in 2021. The leader of that group Isaiah “Swerve” Scott who is currently u[...] Dec 22 - Hit Row being released from WWE was one of the most shocking and upsetting budget cuts the company made for many in 2021. The leader of that group Isaiah “Swerve” Scott who is currently u[...]

Ric Flair Gives His Thoughts On Kevin Owens, Reveals Why He Couldn't Stand Raven Gimmick

Ric Flair and Mark Madden hosted a new episode of "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast recently during which Flair gave his thoughts on WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and why he never liked the Raven gimmick[...] Dec 22 - Ric Flair and Mark Madden hosted a new episode of "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast recently during which Flair gave his thoughts on WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and why he never liked the Raven gimmick[...]

WWE Dominates Most-Followed Accounts On Instagram In 2021

A data report by LoveUX, reveals the wrestling stars that gained the most followers on Instagram in 2021, and it may come as no surprise it was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Here is the full l[...] Dec 22 - A data report by LoveUX, reveals the wrestling stars that gained the most followers on Instagram in 2021, and it may come as no surprise it was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Here is the full l[...]

AEW World Title Match To Be Announced On Tonight's Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on [...] Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on [...]

WOW Wrestling Episodes Now Available For Streaming

The following press release was issued today: An early new year’s treat for WOW fans… The WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes have returned to inspire and entertain; starting toda[...] Dec 22 - The following press release was issued today: An early new year’s treat for WOW fans… The WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes have returned to inspire and entertain; starting toda[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux Thought Her And Killer Kross Would Be In AEW Before WWE

Scarlett Bordeaux recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where she spoke about her and Killer Kross entering WWE. “There were a few companies we were talking to[...] Dec 22 - Scarlett Bordeaux recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where she spoke about her and Killer Kross entering WWE. “There were a few companies we were talking to[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants To Fight Cesaro, Wants Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to face the WWE Universal Champion. “I’m watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what’s going[...] Dec 22 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to face the WWE Universal Champion. “I’m watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what’s going[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises The Bella Twins, Credits Them With Helping Start Women's Revolution

During an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about how Freddie Prinze Jr. deserves credit for the Bella Twins' success. “We do give you [Freddie] a lot of credit because we[...] Dec 22 - During an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about how Freddie Prinze Jr. deserves credit for the Bella Twins' success. “We do give you [Freddie] a lot of credit because we[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Returning To The Ring In GCW Debut Against AEW Star

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022. Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star [...] Dec 22 - Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022. Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star [...]

Tony Khan Is Telling Fans To Tune Into Tonight's AEW Dynamite For A Surprise

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and is teasing a surprise for the Holiday Bash episode on TNT. He is what he tweeted: It’s Wednesday, you know wh[...] Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and is teasing a surprise for the Holiday Bash episode on TNT. He is what he tweeted: It’s Wednesday, you know wh[...]

Mickie James Reveals Matches She Still Wants To Have

During a recent interview with SP3 on Tru Heel Heat, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed the matches she would still love to compete in. On wanting a match against Charlotte Flai[...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview with SP3 on Tru Heel Heat, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed the matches she would still love to compete in. On wanting a match against Charlotte Flai[...]

Moose Reveals He Turned Down Chance To Go To WWE

IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him. On the chance to sign with WWE, but turning it down: "It was definitely a hard d[...] Dec 22 - IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him. On the chance to sign with WWE, but turning it down: "It was definitely a hard d[...]

Bryan Danielson Addresses Draw During Match Against Adam Page

During a recent interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the December 15 episode of AEW Dynamite [...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the December 15 episode of AEW Dynamite [...]

Antonio Inoki Provides Update On His Health

WWE Hall Of Famer and Japanese pro-wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health following hospitalization earlier this year. Inoki, 78 has been dealing with issues related to l[...] Dec 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer and Japanese pro-wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health following hospitalization earlier this year. Inoki, 78 has been dealing with issues related to l[...]

Bobby Fulton Has Successful Shoulder Replacement Surgery, Thanks Fans

Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that he underwent successful shoulder replacement surgery today, thanking fans for their support. He tweeted, “Out of surgery! Thank you fo[...] Dec 22 - Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that he underwent successful shoulder replacement surgery today, thanking fans for their support. He tweeted, “Out of surgery! Thank you fo[...]

WWE Has Postponed Another Event In Canada Amid Rise In COVID-19 Infections

WWE has nixed another event in Canada due to be held on December 30, 2021, from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event has been post[...] Dec 22 - WWE has nixed another event in Canada due to be held on December 30, 2021, from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event has been post[...]

Kevin Owens Believes NXT 2.0 Should Have A Different Brand Name

During a recent interview on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, recently re-signed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes that NXT should’ve been renamed following the brand's recent revamp, arg[...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, recently re-signed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes that NXT should’ve been renamed following the brand's recent revamp, arg[...]

Producers For December 20 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

The producers for the matches and segments from this past Monday's December 20 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network have been revealed. - Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team C[...] Dec 22 - The producers for the matches and segments from this past Monday's December 20 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network have been revealed. - Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team C[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash on TNT - Huge Six Man Tag

AEW will tonight present their 2021 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The main event for tonight's broadcast will see CM Punk, Sting and Darby Al[...] Dec 22 - AEW will tonight present their 2021 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The main event for tonight's broadcast will see CM Punk, Sting and Darby Al[...]

Huge 10-Man 'Hardcore War' Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a Hardcore War for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view which will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The ten-man [...] Dec 22 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a Hardcore War for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view which will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The ten-man [...]