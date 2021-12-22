WWE Dominates Most-Followed Accounts On Instagram In 2021

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Dec 22 - A data report by LoveUX, reveals the wrestling stars that gained the most followers on Instagram in 2021, and it may come as no surprise it was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Here is the full l[...]
Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on [...]
Dec 22 - Scarlett Bordeaux recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where she spoke about her and Killer Kross entering WWE. “There were a few companies we were talking to[...]
Dec 22 - During an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about how Freddie Prinze Jr. deserves credit for the Bella Twins' success. “We do give you [Freddie] a lot of credit because we[...]
Dec 22 - Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022. Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star [...]
Dec 22 - During a recent interview with SP3 on Tru Heel Heat, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed the matches she would still love to compete in. On wanting a match against Charlotte Flai[...]
Moose Reveals He Turned Down Chance To Go To WWE IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him. On the chance to sign with WWE, but turning it down: "It was definitely a hard d[...]
Dec 22 - During a recent interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the December 15 episode of AEW Dynamite [...]
Antonio Inoki Provides Update On His Health WWE Hall Of Famer and Japanese pro-wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health following hospitalization earlier this year. Inoki, 78 has been dealing with issues related to l[...]
Dec 22 - Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that he underwent successful shoulder replacement surgery today, thanking fans for their support. He tweeted, “Out of surgery! Thank you fo[...]
Dec 22 - WWE has nixed another event in Canada due to be held on December 30, 2021, from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event has been post[...]
Dec 22 - During a recent interview on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, recently re-signed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes that NXT should’ve been renamed following the brand's recent revamp, arg[...]
Dec 22 - The producers for the matches and segments from this past Monday's December 20 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network have been revealed. - Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team C[...]
Dec 22 - AEW will tonight present their 2021 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The main event for tonight's broadcast will see CM Punk, Sting and Darby Al[...]
Dec 22 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a Hardcore War for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view which will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The ten-man [...]
Dec 22 - Omicron is the latest COVID-19 variant to be causing havoc around the globe, and cases in the United States are increasing with every passing day. A report from, PWinsider reveals that a number of WW[...]
Dec 22 - CM Punk and WWE have a bit of a bitter relationship going back to Punk's days in the company. According to Brian Mazique of Forbes while writing about the likelihood of released WWE talents appearing[...]
Dec 22 - After this past Monday's WWE RAW went off the air, Becky Lynch defended her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. It was a successful title defen[...]
AEW Dark Results (December 21st 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! AEW Dark day. We have 13 matches from AEW Universal to get through tonight so let's not waste any time! With Taz & Excalibur forming the best commentary duo[...]
