A data report by LoveUX, reveals the wrestling stars that gained the most followers on Instagram in 2021, and it may come as no surprise it was WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Dominates Most-Followed Accounts On Instagram In 2021

AEW World Title Match To Be Announced On Tonight's Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on [...] Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on [...]

WOW Wrestling Episodes Now Available For Streaming

The following press release was issued today: An early new year’s treat for WOW fans… The WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes have returned to inspire and entertain; starting toda[...] Dec 22 - The following press release was issued today: An early new year’s treat for WOW fans… The WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes have returned to inspire and entertain; starting toda[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux Thought Her And Killer Kross Would Be In AEW Before WWE

Scarlett Bordeaux recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where she spoke about her and Killer Kross entering WWE. “There were a few companies we were talking to[...] Dec 22 - Scarlett Bordeaux recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where she spoke about her and Killer Kross entering WWE. “There were a few companies we were talking to[...]

Drew McIntyre Wants To Fight Cesaro, Wants Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to face the WWE Universal Champion. “I’m watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what’s going[...] Dec 22 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to face the WWE Universal Champion. “I’m watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what’s going[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises The Bella Twins, Credits Them With Helping Start Women's Revolution

During an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about how Freddie Prinze Jr. deserves credit for the Bella Twins' success. “We do give you [Freddie] a lot of credit because we[...] Dec 22 - During an interview on Wrestling with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about how Freddie Prinze Jr. deserves credit for the Bella Twins' success. “We do give you [Freddie] a lot of credit because we[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Returning To The Ring In GCW Debut Against AEW Star

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022. Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star [...] Dec 22 - Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022. Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star [...]

Tony Khan Is Telling Fans To Tune Into Tonight's AEW Dynamite For A Surprise

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and is teasing a surprise for the Holiday Bash episode on TNT. He is what he tweeted: It’s Wednesday, you know wh[...] Dec 22 - AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and is teasing a surprise for the Holiday Bash episode on TNT. He is what he tweeted: It’s Wednesday, you know wh[...]

Mickie James Reveals Matches She Still Wants To Have

During a recent interview with SP3 on Tru Heel Heat, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed the matches she would still love to compete in. On wanting a match against Charlotte Flai[...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview with SP3 on Tru Heel Heat, current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James discussed the matches she would still love to compete in. On wanting a match against Charlotte Flai[...]

Moose Reveals He Turned Down Chance To Go To WWE

IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him. On the chance to sign with WWE, but turning it down: "It was definitely a hard d[...] Dec 22 - IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him. On the chance to sign with WWE, but turning it down: "It was definitely a hard d[...]

Bryan Danielson Addresses Draw During Match Against Adam Page

During a recent interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the December 15 episode of AEW Dynamite [...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the December 15 episode of AEW Dynamite [...]

Antonio Inoki Provides Update On His Health

WWE Hall Of Famer and Japanese pro-wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health following hospitalization earlier this year. Inoki, 78 has been dealing with issues related to l[...] Dec 22 - WWE Hall Of Famer and Japanese pro-wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has provided an update on his health following hospitalization earlier this year. Inoki, 78 has been dealing with issues related to l[...]

Bobby Fulton Has Successful Shoulder Replacement Surgery, Thanks Fans

Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that he underwent successful shoulder replacement surgery today, thanking fans for their support. He tweeted, “Out of surgery! Thank you fo[...] Dec 22 - Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton revealed on Twitter that he underwent successful shoulder replacement surgery today, thanking fans for their support. He tweeted, “Out of surgery! Thank you fo[...]

WWE Has Postponed Another Event In Canada Amid Rise In COVID-19 Infections

WWE has nixed another event in Canada due to be held on December 30, 2021, from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event has been post[...] Dec 22 - WWE has nixed another event in Canada due to be held on December 30, 2021, from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event has been post[...]

Kevin Owens Believes NXT 2.0 Should Have A Different Brand Name

During a recent interview on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, recently re-signed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes that NXT should’ve been renamed following the brand's recent revamp, arg[...] Dec 22 - During a recent interview on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, recently re-signed WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes that NXT should’ve been renamed following the brand's recent revamp, arg[...]

Producers For December 20 Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

The producers for the matches and segments from this past Monday's December 20 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network have been revealed. - Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team C[...] Dec 22 - The producers for the matches and segments from this past Monday's December 20 edition of WWE RAW on USA Network have been revealed. - Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team C[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash on TNT - Huge Six Man Tag

AEW will tonight present their 2021 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The main event for tonight's broadcast will see CM Punk, Sting and Darby Al[...] Dec 22 - AEW will tonight present their 2021 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The main event for tonight's broadcast will see CM Punk, Sting and Darby Al[...]

Huge 10-Man 'Hardcore War' Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a Hardcore War for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view which will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The ten-man [...] Dec 22 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a Hardcore War for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view which will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. The ten-man [...]

A Number Of WWE Talent and Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

Omicron is the latest COVID-19 variant to be causing havoc around the globe, and cases in the United States are increasing with every passing day. A report from, PWinsider reveals that a number of WW[...] Dec 22 - Omicron is the latest COVID-19 variant to be causing havoc around the globe, and cases in the United States are increasing with every passing day. A report from, PWinsider reveals that a number of WW[...]

WWE Reportedly "Hate" CM Punk, Blacklisted From WWE 2K Video Games

CM Punk and WWE have a bit of a bitter relationship going back to Punk's days in the company. According to Brian Mazique of Forbes while writing about the likelihood of released WWE talents appearing[...] Dec 22 - CM Punk and WWE have a bit of a bitter relationship going back to Punk's days in the company. According to Brian Mazique of Forbes while writing about the likelihood of released WWE talents appearing[...]

WWE Files Trademark For WWE Logo & NFT-Related Intentions

WWE has filed for trademarks relevant to their logo on December 16th with the “The mark consists of two “W”s stacked on top of each other with a scar underneath. Mark For: WW tra[...] Dec 22 - WWE has filed for trademarks relevant to their logo on December 16th with the “The mark consists of two “W”s stacked on top of each other with a scar underneath. Mark For: WW tra[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Some Details About Upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts

Tony Khan did an interview with Culture Slate, where he revealed some details about the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts on Saturday, January 8th. “It’s a one hour event, so I can&rsquo[...] Dec 22 - Tony Khan did an interview with Culture Slate, where he revealed some details about the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts on Saturday, January 8th. “It’s a one hour event, so I can&rsquo[...]

Rhett Titus Recalls Austin Aries Farting On His Head In Training

During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Rhett Titus told a story of training with Austin Aries. “Day one, I guess they were feeling us out, and he’s like, ‘who wants to learn[...] Dec 22 - During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Rhett Titus told a story of training with Austin Aries. “Day one, I guess they were feeling us out, and he’s like, ‘who wants to learn[...]

Becky Lynch Retains WWE RAW Women's Championship In Dark Match Triple Threat

After this past Monday's WWE RAW went off the air, Becky Lynch defended her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. It was a successful title defen[...] Dec 22 - After this past Monday's WWE RAW went off the air, Becky Lynch defended her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. It was a successful title defen[...]