AEW World Title Match To Be Announced On Tonight's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that an announcement on Danielson vs. Page II will be made during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Khan has teased that Dynamite will feature multiple “huge announcements” and a surprise.

The first Danielson vs. Page title match took place last week on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The epic match ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.

Announced for tonight's Dynamite:

- Tony Khan will have huge announcements and a surprise

- An announcement on Bryan Danielson vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page II will be made

- More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

- Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

- Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

- Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

- Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

- AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

- CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR