Drew McIntyre Wants To Fight Cesaro, Wants Universal Championship Match At WrestleMania

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting to face the WWE Universal Champion.

“I’m watching like anyone else—as a fan—at what’s going to happen with Roman and Brock at Day 1. Realistically, I couldn’t care less who the universal champion is going into WrestleMania season. I just want my hands on the champion and the universal title. No matter who the universal champion is, it’s fine with me. They’ll be getting their head kicked off their body by Drew McIntyre.”

Drew spoke about wrestling against Cesaro being a goal of his.

“Oh yeah, [Cesaro] is definitely on my list. I have to mention him any chance I get and the fact we haven’t faced each other considering we’ve been on the same rosters over the years. We’ve both wrestled 20 years apiece. We’ve never had a singles match, which is pretty unbelievable. I’ve been seeing a lot of chatter on my social media that he also brought it up this week, so I think it’s only a matter of time before that match happens.”

McIntyre also reflected on the year that was 2021.