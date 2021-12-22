Scotty 2 Hotty Returning To The Ring In GCW Debut Against AEW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2021

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) is returning to the ring to kick off 2022.

Garland will make his GCW debut on New Year’s Day.

GCW has announced Scotty vs. AEW star Joey Janela for their Die 4 This event, which takes place on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ.

The match joins Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch, Tracy Williams vs. Calvin Tankman, plus an appearance by Homicide. The event will air live on FITE TV.