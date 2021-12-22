Tony Khan Is Telling Fans To Tune Into Tonight's AEW Dynamite For A Surprise

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and is teasing a surprise for the Holiday Bash episode on TNT.

He is what he tweeted:

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is TONIGHT on @TNTdrama! Tonight’s our annual Holiday Bash, one of the biggest cards of the year + in addition to great wrestling tonight, there are HUGE announcements + expect a surprise TONIGHT Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1RGIV58qcR — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 22, 2021

The announced card for tonight's event:

- More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

- Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

- Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

- Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

- Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

- AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

- CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR