Moose Reveals He Turned Down Chance To Go To WWE

IMPACT world champion Moose was recently interviewed by METRO revealing there was interest from WWE in signing him.

On the chance to sign with WWE, but turning it down:

"It was definitely a hard decision. As much as I love Impact and I love everything Impact was doing, I also wanted to see what else was out there. I had a chance to go to WWE but ultimately I decided that my time in Impact wasn’t done."

He wanted to accomplish more in IMPACT:

"There was things I needed to accomplish that I haven’t accomplished yet. It wouldn’t have been fair on myself, or it wouldn’t be fair on the company, if I left so soon without accomplishing those other things. Ultimately, that was my reason for staying."

NEW WORLD CHAMP Moose calls out EVERYONE! | IMPACT! Oct 28, 2021