A Number Of WWE Talent and Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

Omicron is the latest COVID-19 variant to be causing havoc around the globe, and cases in the United States are increasing with every passing day.

A report from, PWinsider reveals that a number of WWE talent and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 following this past weekend with others unwell and awaiting test results to know their status.

WWE has taped this Friday's SmackDown, so do not expect that show to be impacted by absent talent but it might impact their post-Christmas WWE Live tour starting this Sunday.

As of this report, WWE has no plans to cancel any events in the United States but upcoming WWE Live events in Toronto, Ontario, and Laval, Quebec in Canada are looking like they might be nixed due to the province locking down due to COVID-19.

The next few weeks are looking to be a rocky ride for the pro-wrestling industry.