WWE Reportedly "Hate" CM Punk, Blacklisted From WWE 2K Video Games

CM Punk and WWE have a bit of a bitter relationship going back to Punk's days in the company.

According to Brian Mazique of Forbes while writing about the likelihood of released WWE talents appearing in the WWE 2K22 video game, noted Punk will likely never be in another WWE video game again, stating that WWE management "hate him." It was also stated that the buzz surrounding Punk's AEW debut has brought up "unhappy memories" of working with him.

Mazique joked that a special Tony Khan edition of a WWE 2K title is more likely than Punk ever being in another WWE video game.

WWE and Punk almost came to an agreement for him to return in 2020, however Punk said of the interactions: "I remember one of the first things I ever said to them was, 'Above all, don't play games.' And they played games."