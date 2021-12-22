WWE Files Trademark For WWE Logo & NFT-Related Intentions

WWE has filed for trademarks relevant to their logo on December 16th with the

“The mark consists of two “W”s stacked on top of each other with a scar underneath.

Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.

Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable virtual goods, items, and general consumer merchandise, downloadable computer programs, and downloadable computer applications, browser extensions, widgets, emoticons, badges, images and chat colors, video, computer, and downloadable application game software enhancements and components,

Mark For: WWE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.”