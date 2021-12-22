Tony Khan Reveals Some Details About Upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 22, 2021
Tony Khan did an interview with Culture Slate, where he revealed some details about the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts on Saturday, January 8th.
“It’s a one hour event, so I can’t put every belt on the line. It’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches, which is a night that we know people love watching wrestling, that you can build an audience, especially for a big event. So, there’s going to be big championship matches, I’m very excited about it.”
It's worth noting that the TBS champion will have just been crowned a few days prior to this show (January 5th, which when Dynamite debuts on TBS).
