AEW Dark Results (December 21st 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! AEW Dark day. We have 13 matches from AEW Universal to get through tonight so let's not waste any time! With Taz & Excalibur forming the best commentary duo in history, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) defeated The Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson) w/ Arn Anderson via Pinfall (7:07)

We're starting off this week with a match that should be very competitive as the Gunn Club put their undefeated streak up against The Nightmare Family trained pairing of Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson. Austin Gunn starts off against Brock and seems to have the upper hand but Brock soon flips the momentum and continues that when Austin tags out to Colten. Lee tags in and he continues the attack but when he tags back out to Brock, Colten manages to get the momentum as he and his brother take over. This match continues to go back and forth with neither team able to really take charge for longer than 60 seconds before their opponents wrestle it away from them. The Gunn Club finally change this pattern when they manage to isolate Lee Johnson and keep him in and around their corner. Any time Lee tries to get away, the Gunns will use underhand tactics to stop him but that can only last so long as Lee manages to get away long enough to tag Brock in and after waiting so long, Brock is fully rested and ready to run through both Gunns on his own, culminating in a double DDT which gets a two count on Austin. Eventually, Brock eats a blindside shot to the kidneys from Austin and that allows Austin to roll up Brock for the pin.

Abadon defeated Charlette Renegade via Pinfall (1:05)

Charlette Renegade tries to start off quickly against Abadon but it doesn't take long for Abadon to take this match over and she hits a Running Senton and then hits the Cemetery Driver to get the win.

.@abadon_AEW makes short work of her opponent on #AEWDark

Watch all the action now at - https://t.co/msYNNUi9jv pic.twitter.com/GaimYC5Zel — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2021

Eddie Kingston defeated Colin Delaney via Pinfall (3:49)

Eddie Kingston comes out against fellow New Yorker Colin Delaney and they go back and forth with some grappling early on but when Delaney tries to go strike for strike with Eddie, it's a huge mistake. Delaney has to rake Eddie's eyes to get back into the match and he stomps Eddie down in the corner but Eddie fights back into the match. Delaney almost gets a shock victory with a Springboard cutter for two but Kingston soon comes back with an Exploder and then another one. Delaney ducks the spinning backfist but Eddie just hits him with a DDT and then pins him. This was a good match!

Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale via Pinfall (2:29)

Penelope tries to get the hot start in this one but Willow Nightingale manages to get the upper hand only for Penelope to come straight back and she hits a Catapult from the middle into the top rope which does not look fun. Penelope continues the attack and gets a two count from a very nice-looking Release German Suplex. Willow comes back though and she ends up hitting a huge pounce to send Penelope across the ring but she misses the Moonsault from the top and Penelope hits a beautiful dropkick before locking in the Muta Lock and forcing Nightingale to tap. This was also really good!

Sonny Kiss Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Sonny about the No DQ match against Joey Janela next week. Sonny says that he won last time and this time won't be different. Joey comes in and tells Sonny he wishes her Holiday greetings but next week he's gonna beat him and leave the scraps to Kayla.

.@tonyschiavone24 interviews @SonnyKissXO ahead of NEXT WEEK's No Disqualification - No Rules match up with @JANELABABY on #AEWDark



Watch all the action now at - https://t.co/msYNNUi9jv pic.twitter.com/QIJXnQeCgn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2021

Brandi Rhodes defeated Robyn Renegade w/ Charlette Renegade via Submission (4:35)

Brandi faces off with the sister of Charlette, who we saw earlier, Robyn here. Charlette is ringside and she manages to allow Robyn to get the control via an ankle grab behind the referee. Robyn beats Brandi down outside and inside the ring and Brandi looks in real trouble. Brandi manages to fight back with a Superkick but her follow up is stopped by Charlette jumping on the apron so Arn comes out and pretends to get his gun out so Charlette runs away and then Brandi takes over with some nice kicks ending in a Enzuigiri before hitting a pop-up elbow for two. Robyn ends up reversing a Brandi splash in the corner and then Robyn climbs to the top and hits a Frog Splash from the top for a two of her own. Brandi comes back with a Pump Kick and then gets the submission with the Stretch Mark.

Jora Johl defeated Julius Coleman via Pinfall (2:00)

This matchup between Johl and Coleman is even until Johl hits a Suplex to take control. He continues to beat down Coleman but Coleman fires back with a Jawbreaker on his knee. Johl doesn't stay down for long though and he gets the win with a running boot across the jaw of Coleman.

Wingmen Promo

Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon give a topless Cezar Bononi their Christmas wishes but Bononi tells them that their present is a match with Best Friends on Dark next week.

Isiah Kassidy w/ Jora Johl defeated Carlie Bravo via Pinfall (4:09)

Jora Johl comes back out again to accompany Isiah Kassidy in his match against my second favourite Nightmare Factory graduate (after Brooke Havok), Carlie Bravo. Kassidy starts off with a cheap shot on Bravo but he wastes time taking off his jewellery and Carlie comes back to throw Isiah into Johl on the outside. Bravo comes in with a dive but Kassidy manages to avoid it and Bravo hits Johl. Kassidy then comes back and hits a beautiful Tornado on Carlie to take over the match before beating down Carlie on the outside. Bravo makes his way back into the match by taking out Johl and attacking Isiah in the ring and he gets a close two count from a great scissor kick. Kassidy tries to fight back and hits a Corkscrew Kick on Carlie Bravo before getting the win with a Spinning Uppercut from the top rope. Great match again!

Kiera Hogan defeated Shalonce Royal via Pinfall (2:30)

Kiera Hogan looks great to start this match and has Shalonce in all kinds of trouble till Shalonce comes back with a running clothesline in the corner. Shalonce locks in a singing choke hold but Hogan fights out and hits a Dropkick and tries to roll up Royal and then Hogan hits a kick into the mouth of Shalonce as she sings. We get another brief back and forth until Hogan puts Royal away with the Roundhouse Kick.

Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) defeated Mike Orlando & Zack Clayton via Pinfall (5:06)

Bear Bronson is losing to Hook on Rampage on Saturday but until then, he and Boulder have a match tonight against Mike Orlando and Zach Clayton. Boulder destroys Clayton and then both men tag out which allows Bronson to face off with Mike Orlando. Both men go back and forth but Bronson is too much for Orlando in the end and hits a huge clothesline. He follows with a Fall Away Slam. Clayton hits Bronson from the outside to allow Orlando to take over and then tag out to Clayton. The two of them double up to keep Bronson down but he fights back and takes out both of them with a cross body. Boulder then tags on and beats both men down before hitting both men with a DDT/Samoan drop combo. Bronson tags in and they get the win with the Bear Bomb.

Tony Schiavone interviews Bear Country and they call out the Tag division and that is answered by the Acclaimed who tell them they want a match next week on Dark.

10 w/ -1 defeated Leroy Patterson w/ Howdy via Submission (3:11)

Leroy Patterson appears in a suit; the suit rips off and it's just a big fat man. -1 averts his eyes and then 10 beats him down. -1 steals the hat off of Howdy, Leroy’s manager, and runs away from him and then finally 10 gets the win with the Full Nelson. What did my eyes just see?!

Red Velvet defeated La Rosa Negra via Pinfall (2:13)

We transition from whatever the fuck that was to a really interesting matchup in the women's division. Velvet eats a Gord Buster or two early on but Velvet fires back up and ends up hitting a nice bulldog to take over the match and then she hits the Final Slice to pick up a much quicker win than I was expecting! Impressive.

Captain Shawn Dean defeated Lucas Chase via Pinfall (2:13)

Shawn Dean comes out in our penultimate match up to face off with Lucas Chase. Dean takes control of the match with some nice arm drags and Chase comes back with some punches. Dean comes back though with a DDT and then he finishes Chase with the giant splash from the top.

Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Pinfall (7:00)

Main Event time as Serpentico comes out with Luther and he's got a tough match up with Matt Sydal. Serpentico tries to attack before the bell but it doesn't work as Sydal takes immediate control of the match. Sydal has no issues with keeping Serpentico down as he continues the attack relentlessly. Serpentico manages to get into the match with a nice kick off the back of a Luther distraction and he beats Sydal down with punches. He runs him into the corner and sends him to the outside but Serpentico's dive hits Luther instead of Matt. Back in the ring, Sydal takes control of the match and after Serpentico kicks out of a Meteora, Serpentico comes back with a Flatliner for two. Sydal dodges the stomps from the top rope and then finally ends it with the Lightning Spiral.

Too. Many. Matches. I beg AEW keep Dark at 10 matches or under. We're guaranteed that tomorrow as Dynamite usually tops out at 6 matches maximum so join me here for that and on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.