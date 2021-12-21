WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E On Possibility Of More Serious Gimmick, How Much Longer He Has In The Ring

Posted By: Joe West on Dec 21, 2021

During an interview with Gary Stonehouse for The U.S. Sun, Big E spoke about how much longer he thinks he has in wrestling.

“I’ve got a few more years left in me. I don’t really know when that time will be… but when you’re 23, 35 feels like it’s ages from now and that you’ll be an old man and beat up. So 35 felt like at the time a good time to get out and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I was talking to one of our refs, Rod Zapata, and I’ve known him since I got to FCW – so I’ve known him for 12 years. We’ve talked about how I’d spoken about getting out at 35 but I think, in many ways, a lot of wrestlers’ primes are like 35, 40… We’re seeing Bobby Lashley now having his best run in his mid-40s. We have so many guys now… Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler – so many guys in their 40s performing at such a high level. They look great and are ageing well. So, I don’t know if I’m going to wrestle into my forties as I always told myself that I would make sure I was out before then, but my body feels great. In the ring, I feel leaner and my cardio is getting better. There’s so much about where I’m at physically that I’m really appreciating. So, if my body holds up, I’m feeling good and it makes sense, then we’ll keep going for a few more years.”

Big E was asked about the possibility of taking on a more serious gimmick a la MVP.

“If it makes sense and feels right then I think I’d be open to something like that. For me, I try not to make any solid plans because I’ve learned that life has a way of throwing detours in your path that you never, ever would have expected.”

Finally, Big E spoke about being open about whatever comes next.

“Then this really incredible thing came along and 12 years later I’m still doing it. So I just try to be open for whatever may come. I really love the craft, I love being in the ring and entertaining people and if there are other ways to do that when I’m done falling down for a living then maybe I’d be open to it. It is an incredible business and I’d love to find some way to stay involved but maybe life takes me in another direction. I just want to be open to everything.”

Source: 411mania.com
Dec 21
Big E On Possibility Of More Serious Gimmick, How Much Longer He Has In The Ring
During an interview with Gary Stonehouse for The U.S. Sun, Big E spoke about how much longer he thinks he has in wrestling. “I’ve got a[...]
Dec 21
Rikishi Wants Umaga In The WWE Hall of Fame
WWE has yet to announce any names for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, but Rikishi has one he wants to see. The Hall of Famer stated on Twitter that [...]
Dec 21
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Partnership With Serious Pizza
IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with Serious Pizza in Dallas, Texas for the upcoming Hard to Kill and Impact TV tapings scheduled for Dal[...]
Dec 21
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/21/2021)
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their latest Road to Tokyo Dome event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: [...]
Dec 21
The Reason WWE Reportedly Wanted To Split Up AJ Styles and Omos
The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more following last night's WWE Monday Night Raw after their match with the Mysterios. During the match, Omos[...]
Dec 21
Trish Stratus Wants To "Chat" With Becky Lynch
Trish Stratus was named as the host a WWE Live Event in Toronto on December 29th and recently appeared on Sirius XM's Throwing Down, where she spoke a[...]
Dec 21
Maria Kanellis Reflects On Kissing John Cena and Snoop Dogg On WWE TV
During an interview with Metro UK, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis discussed the awkward experience of having to kiss people on WWE T, including t[...]
Dec 21
Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode - AJ Styles Set To Appear
WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new live episode on USA Network tonight. RAW Superstar AJ Styles is set to make a special appearance on tonight’s NX[...]
Dec 21
NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Christmas Edition Of PowerrrSurge
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV[...]
Dec 21
Baron Corbin Discusses Vince McMahon's Involvement With His Happy Corbin Character
During a recent interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Happy Corbin talked about Vince McMahon’s role in the development of h[...]
Dec 21
WWE Has Big Plans For Omos and AJ Styles
AJ Styles vs. Omos will take place next week, but many feel the company has rushed the demise of their partnership and this is reportedly because the [...]
Dec 21
IMPACT Digital Media Championship To Be Defended At TERMINUS
The Impact Digital Media Championship is set to be defended on next month’s TERMINUS show. TERMINUS announced that Jordynne Grace will defend h[...]
Dec 21
Booker T Almost Quit WWE Before Sharmell Was Hired, Then She Came Up With King Booker Gimmick
Booker T was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about Vince McMahon bringing his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE. “I wa[...]
Dec 21
Jeet Rama Criticizes WWE Over How Indians Are Presented
Jeet Rama, who spent the majority of his tenure in WWE on 205 Live, sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed how Indians are presented in WWE. [...]
Dec 20
AJ Styles Set To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0
AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my h[...]
Dec 20
Dolph Ziggler Earns Himself WWE United States Title Match
During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match,[...]
Dec 20
Imposter Kane's Bad Wig Ruined Entire May 19th Storyline In The Eyes Of Vince McMahon
Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Impost[...]
Dec 20
Eddie Kingston Talks Turning Down WWE Job Offer
AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to[...]
Dec 20
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)
It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW[...]
Dec 20
WWE RAW Results - 12/20/21
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. [...]
Dec 20
Mark Henry Praises Roman Reigns’ Transformation
During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transf[...]
Dec 20
Special Sami Callihan Pay-Per-View Debuts January 2022
Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIH[...]
Dec 20
13 Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: -[...]
Dec 20
This Week's WWE Main Event SPOILERS, Veer Mahaan Wrestles
This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Comma[...]
Dec 20
Ring Of Honor COO Addresses Promotion’s Future
On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. [...]
