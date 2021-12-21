The Reason WWE Reportedly Wanted To Split Up AJ Styles and Omos

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more following last night's WWE Monday Night Raw after their match with the Mysterios. During the match, Omos refused to tag in, causing Styles to lose. This led to Omos hitting AJ Styles with a gorilla press.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE apparently sped up the plans for the tag team duo to split up. WWE sources indicate that WWE has significant plans for both Styles and Omos in early 2022, so they wanted to blow off their tag team and program before the major Royal Rumble and WrestleMania events later next year.

The former tag team partners and Raw tag team champions are scheduled to face each other in a singles match next week on Monday Night Raw.