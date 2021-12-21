WWE also announced that Von Wagner will continue his path of destruction tonight.

Matches already announced include, Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight, plus Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne.

RAW Superstar AJ Styles is set to make a special appearance on tonight’s NXT, to confront Grayson Waller.

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode - AJ Styles Set To Appear

WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new live episode on USA Network tonight. RAW Superstar AJ Styles is set to make a special appearance on tonight’s NXT, to confront Grayson Waller. Matches already an[...] Dec 21 - WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new live episode on USA Network tonight. RAW Superstar AJ Styles is set to make a special appearance on tonight’s NXT, to confront Grayson Waller. Matches already an[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Christmas Edition Of PowerrrSurge

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Captain YUMA vs.[...] Dec 21 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Captain YUMA vs.[...]

Baron Corbin Discusses Vince McMahon's Involvement With His Happy Corbin Character

During a recent interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Happy Corbin talked about Vince McMahon’s role in the development of his character. “I think being around Vince[...] Dec 21 - During a recent interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Happy Corbin talked about Vince McMahon’s role in the development of his character. “I think being around Vince[...]

WWE Has Big Plans For Omos and AJ Styles

AJ Styles vs. Omos will take place next week, but many feel the company has rushed the demise of their partnership and this is reportedly because the company has sped up their storyline. Insider sour[...] Dec 21 - AJ Styles vs. Omos will take place next week, but many feel the company has rushed the demise of their partnership and this is reportedly because the company has sped up their storyline. Insider sour[...]

IMPACT Digital Media Championship To Be Defended At TERMINUS

The Impact Digital Media Championship is set to be defended on next month’s TERMINUS show. TERMINUS announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her championship against Kiera Hogan at the event o[...] Dec 21 - The Impact Digital Media Championship is set to be defended on next month’s TERMINUS show. TERMINUS announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her championship against Kiera Hogan at the event o[...]

Booker T Almost Quit WWE Before Sharmell Was Hired, Then She Came Up With King Booker Gimmick

Booker T was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about Vince McMahon bringing his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE. “I was at that point where it was time for me to slow d[...] Dec 21 - Booker T was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about Vince McMahon bringing his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE. “I was at that point where it was time for me to slow d[...]

Jeet Rama Criticizes WWE Over How Indians Are Presented

Jeet Rama, who spent the majority of his tenure in WWE on 205 Live, sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed how Indians are presented in WWE. “WWE is a business at the end of the day. I[...] Dec 21 - Jeet Rama, who spent the majority of his tenure in WWE on 205 Live, sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed how Indians are presented in WWE. “WWE is a business at the end of the day. I[...]

AJ Styles Set To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0

AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet[...] Dec 20 - AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet[...]

Dolph Ziggler Earns Himself WWE United States Title Match

During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match, where he would earn a future title shot if he won[...] Dec 20 - During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match, where he would earn a future title shot if he won[...]

Imposter Kane's Bad Wig Ruined Entire May 19th Storyline In The Eyes Of Vince McMahon

Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Imposter Kane back in 2006. "In Drew’s case [Do[...] Dec 20 - Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Imposter Kane back in 2006. "In Drew’s case [Do[...]

Eddie Kingston Talks Turning Down WWE Job Offer

AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew [...] Dec 20 - AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as [...] Dec 20 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as [...]

WWE RAW Results - 12/20/21

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Raw... We open with a vi[...] Dec 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Raw... We open with a vi[...]

Mark Henry Praises Roman Reigns’ Transformation

During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transform his character. “Roman Reigns, you tal[...] Dec 20 - During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transform his character. “Roman Reigns, you tal[...]

Special Sami Callihan Pay-Per-View Debuts January 2022

Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER[...] Dec 20 - Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER[...]

13 Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: - Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delany- 10 vs. Leroy Pat[...] Dec 20 - AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: - Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delany- 10 vs. Leroy Pat[...]

This Week's WWE Main Event SPOILERS, Veer Mahaan Wrestles

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews defeated A[...] Dec 20 - This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews defeated A[...]

Ring Of Honor COO Addresses Promotion’s Future

On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. “We have some really nice things up our sl[...] Dec 20 - On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. “We have some really nice things up our sl[...]

Bret Hart Reflects On Changing The Wrestling Industry In The 90s

During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company was 'sinking fast' in the mid-90s. “The com[...] Dec 20 - During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company was 'sinking fast' in the mid-90s. “The com[...]

D-Von Dudley Doesn't Think He'll Wrestle With His Sons In WWE

During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the ring but doesn't see that ever happening. Check o[...] Dec 20 - During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the ring but doesn't see that ever happening. Check o[...]

PHOTO: Santos Escobar Reveals Impressive Body Transformation

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new look on Twitter with side-by-side photos showing of[...] Dec 20 - Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new look on Twitter with side-by-side photos showing of[...]

MizTV Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he has not revealed his guest. The segment joins th[...] Dec 20 - WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he has not revealed his guest. The segment joins th[...]

David Arquette Was Almost Brought Into NXT Last Year, Says Johnny Gargano

During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing assailant. "I kind of just made an offhanded joke[...] Dec 20 - During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing assailant. "I kind of just made an offhanded joke[...]

Ryan Nemeth Goes Off On Tirade At Fan Who Made Fun Of His OVW Name

Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE developmental looked just like this and they all had [...] Dec 20 - Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE developmental looked just like this and they all had [...]