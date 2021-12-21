WWE Has Big Plans For Omos and AJ Styles

AJ Styles vs. Omos will take place next week, but many feel the company has rushed the demise of their partnership and this is reportedly because the company has sped up their storyline.

Insider source WresleVotes revealed on Twitter that WWE has wanted the former RAW tag team champions blow-off program to be done prior to WrestleMania season.

"If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events."

Omos is reportedly high on Vince McMahon's agenda and there are big plans for him in 2022 beginning at the Royal Rumble.