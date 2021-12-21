IMPACT Digital Media Championship To Be Defended At TERMINUS

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The show will feature Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Joe Keys, JDX, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, and Baron Black, in addition to these matches:
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan * Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai * Alex Coughlin vs. Moose
Dec 21 - The Impact Digital Media Championship is set to be defended on next month’s TERMINUS show. TERMINUS announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her championship against Kiera Hogan at the event o[...]
Dec 21 - Booker T was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about Vince McMahon bringing his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE. “I was at that point where it was time for me to slow d[...]
Dec 21 - Jeet Rama, who spent the majority of his tenure in WWE on 205 Live, sat down with Sportskeeda, where he discussed how Indians are presented in WWE. “WWE is a business at the end of the day. I[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet[...]
Dec 20 - During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match, where he would earn a future title shot if he won[...]
Dec 20 - Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Imposter Kane back in 2006. "In Drew’s case [Do[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Raw... We open with a vi[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transform his character. “Roman Reigns, you tal[...]
Dec 20 - Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: - Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delany- 10 vs. Leroy Pat[...]
Dec 20 - This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews defeated A[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. “We have some really nice things up our sl[...]
Dec 20 - During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company was 'sinking fast' in the mid-90s. “The com[...]
Dec 20 - During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the ring but doesn't see that ever happening. Check o[...]
Dec 20 - Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new look on Twitter with side-by-side photos showing of[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he has not revealed his guest. The segment joins th[...]
Dec 20 - During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing assailant. "I kind of just made an offhanded joke[...]
Dec 20 - Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE developmental looked just like this and they all had [...]
Dec 20 - During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to join but has turned them down. He explained why:
[...]
Dec 20 - As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing radiation treatment which has meant he has had to [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to bring in WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austi[...]
Dec 19 - On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio ending. Here is what he said on Twitter: [...]