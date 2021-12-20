AJ Styles Set To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0

AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0.

On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet on the way in #WWERaw”

The announcers also mentioned Styles heading NXT tomorrow night during commentary as Styles was having his issues with Omos.

WWE also tweeted confirmation, “Is #WWENXT 2.0 about to become PHENOMENAL tomorrow night?”

Former Raw Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles are a team no more as tension between the pair came to a head on RAW. They are set to have a match very soon.