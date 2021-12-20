Ziggler ended up winning the match by countout after Priest attacked Robert Roode at ringside.

During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match, where he would earn a future title shot if he won the bout.

AJ Styles Set To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0

AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet[...] Dec 20 - AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet[...]

Dolph Ziggler Earns Himself WWE United States Title Match

During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match, where he would earn a future title shot if he won[...] Dec 20 - During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match, where he would earn a future title shot if he won[...]

Imposter Kane's Bad Wig Ruined Entire May 19th Storyline In The Eyes Of Vince McMahon

Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Imposter Kane back in 2006. "In Drew’s case [Do[...] Dec 20 - Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Imposter Kane back in 2006. "In Drew’s case [Do[...]

Eddie Kingston Talks Turning Down WWE Job Offer

AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew [...] Dec 20 - AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as [...] Dec 20 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as [...]

WWE RAW Results - 12/20/21

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Raw... We open with a vi[...] Dec 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Previously on Raw... We open with a vi[...]

Mark Henry Praises Roman Reigns’ Transformation

During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transform his character. “Roman Reigns, you tal[...] Dec 20 - During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transform his character. “Roman Reigns, you tal[...]

Special Sami Callihan Pay-Per-View Debuts January 2022

Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER[...] Dec 20 - Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIHAN: THE DEATH MACHINE YEARS! IN JANUARY ON PAY-PER[...]

13 Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: - Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delany- 10 vs. Leroy Pat[...] Dec 20 - AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: - Eddie Kingston vs. Colin Delany- 10 vs. Leroy Pat[...]

This Week's WWE Main Event SPOILERS, Veer Mahaan Wrestles

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews defeated A[...] Dec 20 - This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Commander Azeez & Apollo Crews defeated A[...]

Ring Of Honor COO Addresses Promotion’s Future

On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. “We have some really nice things up our sl[...] Dec 20 - On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. “We have some really nice things up our sl[...]

Bret Hart Reflects On Changing The Wrestling Industry In The 90s

During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company was 'sinking fast' in the mid-90s. “The com[...] Dec 20 - During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company was 'sinking fast' in the mid-90s. “The com[...]

D-Von Dudley Doesn't Think He'll Wrestle With His Sons In WWE

During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the ring but doesn't see that ever happening. Check o[...] Dec 20 - During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the ring but doesn't see that ever happening. Check o[...]

PHOTO: Santos Escobar Reveals Impressive Body Transformation

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new look on Twitter with side-by-side photos showing of[...] Dec 20 - Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new look on Twitter with side-by-side photos showing of[...]

MizTV Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he has not revealed his guest. The segment joins th[...] Dec 20 - WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he has not revealed his guest. The segment joins th[...]

David Arquette Was Almost Brought Into NXT Last Year, Says Johnny Gargano

During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing assailant. "I kind of just made an offhanded joke[...] Dec 20 - During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing assailant. "I kind of just made an offhanded joke[...]

Ryan Nemeth Goes Off On Tirade At Fan Who Made Fun Of His OVW Name

Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE developmental looked just like this and they all had [...] Dec 20 - Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE developmental looked just like this and they all had [...]

Matt Hardy On Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t really try to force people into a hierarchy, they don&r[...] Dec 20 - During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t really try to force people into a hierarchy, they don&r[...]

Davey Richards Reveals He Has Turned Down Offers To Join WWE and AEW

During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to join but has turned them down. He explained why: [...] Dec 20 - During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to join but has turned them down. He explained why: [...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On Skin Cancer Treatment

As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing radiation treatment which has meant he has had to [...] Dec 20 - As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing radiation treatment which has meant he has had to [...]

WWE Wants Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to bring in WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austi[...] Dec 20 - WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to bring in WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austi[...]

Sammy Guevara Says Nobody Else Was Involved In The Ending Of His Relationship

On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio ending. Here is what he said on Twitter: [...] Dec 19 - On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio ending. Here is what he said on Twitter: [...]

Jim Ross Names Jackie Moore As The Most Valuable Female He Signed To WWE

During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations He named Jackie Moore[...] Dec 19 - During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations He named Jackie Moore[...]

Tay Conti’s Management Issues Statement On Her Leaving Social Media

As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was something more after he announced that his relatio[...] Dec 19 - As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was something more after he announced that his relatio[...]