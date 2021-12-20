Imposter Kane's Bad Wig Ruined Entire May 19th Storyline In The Eyes Of Vince McMahon

Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Imposter Kane back in 2006.

"In Drew’s case [Doc Gallows], it’s kind of funny because they had that short-lived Kane thing, right? That he was the imposter Kane and what happened was…So I’d gone down and seen Drew’s outfit and stuff and we’d kind of worked a little bit together before he debuted as that, down where NXT was at that time in Georgia and he’s wearing this wig and it was like a synthetic hair wig and it was terrible and I was like, I remember calling I think Johnny Laurinaitis or someone and saying, ‘It’s great but the wig’s gotta go, okay? The wig looks as fake as all get out.’"

"They didn’t switch the wig and there he is on live TV with this frizzy hair and Vince went ballistic. Not at him, but at the fact that the thing looked silly and that was actually why that whole thing was ditched was because Vince thought it made such a terrible impression and actually made Kane, my character look bad because here you have this person — you got this guy with bad hair beating me up basically. But you know, the imposter Kane, you can tell that it was very poorly done."