Eddie Kingston Talks Turning Down WWE Job Offer

AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach.

“I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew if I was there and I had that resentment of ‘I know I have 10 more good years, I know I’m better than what they’re not giving me a chance,’ they will bring in whatever and I’m not knocking these guys. If a football player or amateur wrestler walks in, and the machine is behind them all the way and they want me to help him and teach him, I’m not going to. But if I do, if I do, I’m going to be a piece of shit because I’m gonna be resentful of him. So I’m gonna teach him the right ways but he may not get it right away because I’m gonna be a piece of shit.”

Kingston spoke about making the decision to go to AEW.

“Did I entertain other possibilities? I entertained them. But again, Mama’s boy, my mother being my best friend when I told her, ‘Hey mom, I’m getting interested from a lot of people all of a sudden.’ She goes, ‘Go to AEW, you won’t be happy at WWE. That’s what she said. I asked her why and I’m gonna keep that between me and my mother. I went, ‘You’re right. She goes, ‘Yeah, go there, Papi. Go there, have fun.’ She said, ‘You deserve to have fun,’ and that was it.”

Kingston also spoke about his retirement and how much longer he thinks he has in the ring.