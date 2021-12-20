WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Dec 20, 2021

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as AEW have only booked the 6 matches but with some big names in action, it's sure to be a good night! With Tony Schiavone & Mark Henry on commentary to begin with and Eddie Kingston to join them, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Jessica James, Gigi Rey & Lady Bird Monroe via Pinfall (3:20)

Ruby Soho is the first person to join the commentary desk tonight and that's because she has a TBS Tournament match up with Nyla Rose coming up and Nyla is in this match, Nyla, Bunny & Emi have very little issues with the three ladies across the ring from them and Nyla finishes the job with a Beast Bomb.

After the match, Nyla and Ruby stare each other down. I fancy Ruby to advance to the final.

Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall (1:49)

First time we've seen Madi Wrenkowski in AEW for a while and she's here tonight to face off with Red Velvet. Eddie Kingston has finally joined the commentary team for this match and he gets to watch Velvet manage to get the upper hand on early on but Madi hits a reverse in the corner and she teases taking control but Velvet is too good for her and she puts her away with the Final Slice.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (4:44)

We transition into some traditional tag team action for our third match. That is if you can possibly use the word traditional to describe Chaos Project. When the match gets underway, it's all Bear Country until Serpentico takes the referee's attention to allow Luther to hit a cheap shot and allow Chaos Project to be on top for a while. As soon as it's just Serpentico with Bear Bronson in the ring, that changes though as the bigger man beats down the smaller man and tags out to Bear Boulder who runs wild on both opponents before they hit the Electric Chair Assisted Splash on Luther and pick up the win.

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose the Assistant defeated Kaun via Submission (3:31)

Andrade El Idolo gets a show out here against newcomer Kaun and this is the first time since Cody put him through an ablaze table on Dynamite. The only fire in this match though is coming out of Andrade as he makes light work of his opponent in quick time and finishes him off with an Arm Bar for the win following a dominant performance.

Thunder Rosa defeated Amber Rodriguez via Pinfall (2:49)

Thunder Rosa gets a warm up match ahead of her huge TBS Tournament semi-final against Jade Cargill! She comes out against Amber Rodriguez and seems to be taking her lightly to begin with as Rodriguez has her in trouble. Rosa's experience shines through though as she fights back and begins to dominate the match following some devastating strikes in the corners and she soon ends the contest with the Fire Thunder Driver.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & 10) defeated The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isiah Kassidy) via Submission (4:46)

Matt Hardy gets the biggest crowd reaction of the evening which is crazy to me as he makes his entrance with his lackeys. We get some standard multi-man tag action to begin with as each team struggles to take over for any length of time and tags are made to give everyone some ring time. That all changes when Matt Hardy takes out Grayson with a Twist of Fate outside of the ring and then whilst Uno and 10 check on him, Hardy assists a Kassidy diving elbow as HFO take control. They take their turns beating up Grayson until Stu manages to create separation with the Double Pele Kick and tags out to 10 who runs wild and he then brings in Uno who gets a two count from a Senton Atomico but Kassidy breaks it up. The match breaks down a little and looks to be over when Hardy hits Uno with the Side Effect but Uno kicks out of Blade's pin and then Dark Order isolate The Blade and after Uno and Stu hit a double team, 10 finishes it off with the Full Nelson.

Another week started off right. See you all for Dark tomorrow. Follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewdarkelevation
https://wrestlr.me/72880/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 20
AJ Styles Set To Appear On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0
AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my h[...]
Dec 20 - AJ Styles is heading to WWE NXT 2.0. On Monday, NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller tweeted: “Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my h[...]
Dec 20
Dolph Ziggler Earns Himself WWE United States Title Match
During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match,[...]
Dec 20 - During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network, Dolph Ziggler took on Damian Priest in a United States Championship Contender’s Match,[...]
Dec 20
Imposter Kane's Bad Wig Ruined Entire May 19th Storyline In The Eyes Of Vince McMahon
Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Impost[...]
Dec 20 - Kane appeared alongside JBL at the recent Steel City Con event for a special Q&A event, where Kane spoke about when Doc Gallows appeared as Impost[...]
Dec 20
Eddie Kingston Talks Turning Down WWE Job Offer
AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to[...]
Dec 20 - AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with the Swerve City podcast, where he spoke about rejecting a job with WWE as a coach. “I didn’t want to[...]
Dec 20
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)
It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW[...]
Dec 20 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW[...]
Dec 20
WWE RAW Results - 12/20/21
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. [...]
Dec 20 - WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (December 20, 2021): Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. [...]
Dec 20
Mark Henry Praises Roman Reigns’ Transformation
During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transf[...]
Dec 20 - During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave praise to Roman Reigns especially in regards to his ability to transf[...]
Dec 20
Special Sami Callihan Pay-Per-View Debuts January 2022
Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIH[...]
Dec 20 - Stonecutter Media has announced the debut of a new special focused on the best of Sami Callihan on PPV and On-Demand coming January 2022. SAMI CALLIH[...]
Dec 20
13 Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: -[...]
Dec 20 - AEW has announced 13-matches tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark. The show airs tomorrow night at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube. The announced card: -[...]
Dec 20
This Week's WWE Main Event SPOILERS, Veer Mahaan Wrestles
This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Comma[...]
Dec 20 - This week’s episode of WWE Main Event was recorded prior to tonight's Monday Night RAW broadcast Below are the spoilers for the event: - Comma[...]
Dec 20
Ring Of Honor COO Addresses Promotion’s Future
On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. [...]
Dec 20 - On the latest episode of the Ring of Honor Strong podcast, ROH COO Joe Koff addressed the promotion’s current hiatus until the spring of 2022. [...]

Dec 20
Bret Hart Reflects On Changing The Wrestling Industry In The 90s
During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company wa[...]
Dec 20 - During a recent interview on Q on CBC Radio podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart talked about becoming a main event star in WWE and how the company wa[...]
Dec 20
D-Von Dudley Doesn't Think He'll Wrestle With His Sons In WWE
During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the [...]
Dec 20 - During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the [...]
Dec 20
PHOTO: Santos Escobar Reveals Impressive Body Transformation
Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new l[...]
Dec 20 - Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new l[...]
Dec 20
MizTV Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he[...]
Dec 20 - WWE Has added a MizTV segment for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he[...]
Dec 20
David Arquette Was Almost Brought Into NXT Last Year, Says Johnny Gargano
During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing as[...]
Dec 20 - During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing as[...]
Dec 20
Ryan Nemeth Goes Off On Tirade At Fan Who Made Fun Of His OVW Name
Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE dev[...]
Dec 20 - Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE dev[...]
Dec 20
Matt Hardy On Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon
During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t reall[...]
Dec 20 - During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t reall[...]
Dec 20
Davey Richards Reveals He Has Turned Down Offers To Join WWE and AEW
During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to [...]
Dec 20 - During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to [...]
Dec 20
Jim Ross Provides Update On Skin Cancer Treatment
As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer.   The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing [...]
Dec 20 - As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer.   The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing [...]
Dec 20
WWE Wants Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38
WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to b[...]
Dec 20 - WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to b[...]
Dec 19
Sammy Guevara Says Nobody Else Was Involved In The Ending Of His Relationship
On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam[...]
Dec 19 - On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam[...]
Dec 19
Jim Ross Names Jackie Moore As The Most Valuable Female He Signed To WWE
During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as t[...]
Dec 19 - During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as t[...]
Dec 19
Tay Conti’s Management Issues Statement On Her Leaving Social Media
As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was [...]
Dec 19 - As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was [...]
Dec 19
WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 On USA Network
The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will go up against The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) on this Tuesday’s ep[...]
Dec 19 - The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will go up against The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) on this Tuesday’s ep[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π