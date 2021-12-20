AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 20th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time to start off your Christmas week right with YouTube's greatest weekly wrestling show on a Monday, AEW Dark Elevation. A shorter card for us tonight as AEW have only booked the 6 matches but with some big names in action, it's sure to be a good night! With Tony Schiavone & Mark Henry on commentary to begin with and Eddie Kingston to join them, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Jessica James, Gigi Rey & Lady Bird Monroe via Pinfall (3:20)

Ruby Soho is the first person to join the commentary desk tonight and that's because she has a TBS Tournament match up with Nyla Rose coming up and Nyla is in this match, Nyla, Bunny & Emi have very little issues with the three ladies across the ring from them and Nyla finishes the job with a Beast Bomb.

After the match, Nyla and Ruby stare each other down. I fancy Ruby to advance to the final.

Red Velvet defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Pinfall (1:49)

First time we've seen Madi Wrenkowski in AEW for a while and she's here tonight to face off with Red Velvet. Eddie Kingston has finally joined the commentary team for this match and he gets to watch Velvet manage to get the upper hand on early on but Madi hits a reverse in the corner and she teases taking control but Velvet is too good for her and she puts her away with the Final Slice.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (4:44)

We transition into some traditional tag team action for our third match. That is if you can possibly use the word traditional to describe Chaos Project. When the match gets underway, it's all Bear Country until Serpentico takes the referee's attention to allow Luther to hit a cheap shot and allow Chaos Project to be on top for a while. As soon as it's just Serpentico with Bear Bronson in the ring, that changes though as the bigger man beats down the smaller man and tags out to Bear Boulder who runs wild on both opponents before they hit the Electric Chair Assisted Splash on Luther and pick up the win.

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose the Assistant defeated Kaun via Submission (3:31)

Andrade El Idolo gets a show out here against newcomer Kaun and this is the first time since Cody put him through an ablaze table on Dynamite. The only fire in this match though is coming out of Andrade as he makes light work of his opponent in quick time and finishes him off with an Arm Bar for the win following a dominant performance.

Thunder Rosa defeated Amber Rodriguez via Pinfall (2:49)

Thunder Rosa gets a warm up match ahead of her huge TBS Tournament semi-final against Jade Cargill! She comes out against Amber Rodriguez and seems to be taking her lightly to begin with as Rodriguez has her in trouble. Rosa's experience shines through though as she fights back and begins to dominate the match following some devastating strikes in the corners and she soon ends the contest with the Fire Thunder Driver.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & 10) defeated The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isiah Kassidy) via Submission (4:46)

Matt Hardy gets the biggest crowd reaction of the evening which is crazy to me as he makes his entrance with his lackeys. We get some standard multi-man tag action to begin with as each team struggles to take over for any length of time and tags are made to give everyone some ring time. That all changes when Matt Hardy takes out Grayson with a Twist of Fate outside of the ring and then whilst Uno and 10 check on him, Hardy assists a Kassidy diving elbow as HFO take control. They take their turns beating up Grayson until Stu manages to create separation with the Double Pele Kick and tags out to 10 who runs wild and he then brings in Uno who gets a two count from a Senton Atomico but Kassidy breaks it up. The match breaks down a little and looks to be over when Hardy hits Uno with the Side Effect but Uno kicks out of Blade's pin and then Dark Order isolate The Blade and after Uno and Stu hit a double team, 10 finishes it off with the Full Nelson.

