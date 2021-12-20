WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
D-Von Dudley Doesn't Think He'll Wrestle With His Sons In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2021
During the latest episode of Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley now a WWE agent spoke about wishes he could work with his sons in the ring but doesn't see that ever happening.
Check out highlights below:
On how he would love to return to the ring and team with his songs, but doesn’t think that can happen in WWE:
"Well, I’m gonna say this: I think at 49 years of age, you know, Vince McMahon’s philosophy is that I’m too old to be back in that ring, nor does he want to see me in there so I mean would I? That was the one thing I always said: If I was gonna come back and risk my back, it would be with my boys. I would definitely do that with them but, I just don’t see it happening on a WWE level, just for the simple fact as you know, I’m 49 years old and things like that, I think Vince doesn’t — wouldn’t wanna see me back on his TV again, not in that type of role."
On potentially being an on-screen manager to his boys:
"Oh, manage? Absolutely. You know, take a bump here and there because I’ve done something to cheat the other team? Yes, I could see myself doing that if Vince would allow me to, if my sons ever came to the company, it would be nice, you know, to be able to be on the road with them and doing that. But, I don’t know. I don’t see it happening. People say, ‘Oh, maybe if you put it out there, maybe it will manifest and put it out there.’ I can but I also know Vince. I just don’t think that would ever happen."