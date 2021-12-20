WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
PHOTO: Santos Escobar Reveals Impressive Body Transformation
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2021
Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has revealed an impressive body transformation.
The leader of Legado Del Fantasma revealed his new look on Twitter with side-by-side photos showing off his physique.
Escobar had his last match on December 7, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0, defeating Xyon Quinn in singles action.
