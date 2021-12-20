Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"This past year, I kind of made it my goal/mission to try to help as many people as possible and you know, set everything up for the future. That obviously Austin and Indi are two people that we wanted to help and put on a platform and give them a platform to be able to succeed for a long time with this company. They're very, very young. They have amazing talent. As you can see Austin's doing great stuff on Raw right now. He's so young, like so young, and now he's actually comfortable now. So I think he's going to do amazing things. Hopefully, he's going to be champion."

"I kind of just made an offhanded joke, Oh, hopefully, it's a Scream mask guy and then that ended up being the Scream mask. At one point, there was thought there were talks of having it be revealed as David Arquette, that obviously didn't happen. But it was discussed at one point."

During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing assailant.

» More News From This Feed

David Arquette Was Almost Brought Into NXT Last Year, Says Johnny Gargano

During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing as[...] Dec 20 - During a live stream on Twitch, Johnny Gargano recalled how David Arquette was originally considered to come into NXT to be the Scream-mask wearing as[...]

Ryan Nemeth Goes Off On Tirade At Fan Who Made Fun Of His OVW Name

Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE dev[...] Dec 20 - Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE dev[...]

Matt Hardy On Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t reall[...] Dec 20 - During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t reall[...]

Davey Richards Reveals He Has Turned Down Offers To Join WWE and AEW

During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to [...] Dec 20 - During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to [...]

Jim Ross Provides Update On Skin Cancer Treatment

As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing [...] Dec 20 - As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing [...]

WWE Wants Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to b[...] Dec 20 - WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to b[...]

Sammy Guevara Says Nobody Else Was Involved In The Ending Of His Relationship

On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam[...] Dec 19 - On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam[...]

Jim Ross Names Jackie Moore As The Most Valuable Female He Signed To WWE

During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as t[...] Dec 19 - During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as t[...]

Tay Conti’s Management Issues Statement On Her Leaving Social Media

As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was [...] Dec 19 - As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was [...]

WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 On USA Network

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will go up against The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) on this Tuesday’s ep[...] Dec 19 - The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will go up against The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) on this Tuesday’s ep[...]

Pro Wrestling Tees Issues Information About November Data Breach

Pro Wrestling Tees has released a statement about their security breach that happened back in November. The company was notified of a data breach from[...] Dec 19 - Pro Wrestling Tees has released a statement about their security breach that happened back in November. The company was notified of a data breach from[...]

Jake Hager vs. Jon Jones Grappling Match Could Still Happen

During the latest AEW Unrestricted pocast, Jake Hager spoke about the fight he wants with Jon Jones and how it still may happen. “He reached [...] Dec 19 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted pocast, Jake Hager spoke about the fight he wants with Jon Jones and how it still may happen. “He reached [...]

Johnny Gargano Talks About Theme Song "Rebel Heart"

Johnny Gargano was recently streaming on Twitch, where he spoke about his WWE NXT theme song Rebel Heart. “So Rebel Heart obviously holds a s[...] Dec 19 - Johnny Gargano was recently streaming on Twitch, where he spoke about his WWE NXT theme song Rebel Heart. “So Rebel Heart obviously holds a s[...]

Bully Ray vs. Atsushi Onita Confirmed For Battleground Championship Wrestling

Atsushi Onita is returning to the United States in March, where he will be competing in a death match against Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship[...] Dec 19 - Atsushi Onita is returning to the United States in March, where he will be competing in a death match against Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship[...]

Owen Hart Screenplay In The Works, Georgia Smith Confirms

During an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show, Georgia Smith (the daughter of the British Bulldog) spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Cup in AEW.[...] Dec 19 - During an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show, Georgia Smith (the daughter of the British Bulldog) spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Cup in AEW.[...]

SPOILERS For Christmas Edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Rajah has reported the following bulletpoints for this upcoming Christmas edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. - Sami Zayn won the 12 Days Of Chr[...] Dec 19 - Rajah has reported the following bulletpoints for this upcoming Christmas edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. - Sami Zayn won the 12 Days Of Chr[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Throwback Throwdown II Results

IMPACT Wrestling held their Throwback Throwdown II Event from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chad 2 Badd ([...] Dec 19 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Throwback Throwdown II Event from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chad 2 Badd ([...]

WATCH: DDP Gets Emotional Remembering Triple H’s Hall of Fame Call

Diamond Dallas Page describes what being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame meant to him, and why it was so cool that Triple H was the one to tell him[...] Dec 19 - Diamond Dallas Page describes what being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame meant to him, and why it was so cool that Triple H was the one to tell him[...]

Natalya Comments On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Position

WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood during which she commented on Charlotte Flair. Here is what she[...] Dec 19 - WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood during which she commented on Charlotte Flair. Here is what she[...]

Adam Page Discusses Dealing With Social Anxiety

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam Page was a recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Page discussed his history with social anxiety which[...] Dec 19 - AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam Page was a recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Page discussed his history with social anxiety which[...]

WATCH: WWE 'Top 10' Surprising Returns Of 2021

WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series on Youtube. This episode features the most surprising returns of 2021. The list includes retu[...] Dec 19 - WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series on Youtube. This episode features the most surprising returns of 2021. The list includes retu[...]

On This Day [12/19]: CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Zack Ryder Celebrate Their Victories

10 years ago on WWE RAW, the fallout from the TLC 2011 pay-per-view took place, Zack Ryder was the United States Champion, Daniel Bryan was the World [...] Dec 19 - 10 years ago on WWE RAW, the fallout from the TLC 2011 pay-per-view took place, Zack Ryder was the United States Champion, Daniel Bryan was the World [...]

WATCH: Jeff Hardy Covering 'No More Words' Theme Song (Faster Version)

No More Words is a theme song/entrance song performed by the band Endeverafter and used by the wrestler Jeff Hardy from 2008-2009 and again resumed in[...] Dec 19 - No More Words is a theme song/entrance song performed by the band Endeverafter and used by the wrestler Jeff Hardy from 2008-2009 and again resumed in[...]

AEW Star Tay Conti Deletes Twitter Due To Sammy Guevara Relationship Rumors

AEW star Tay Conti has deleted/deactivated her Twitter following a barrage of harassment over rumors that she is dating Sammy Guevara. Guevara announ[...] Dec 19 - AEW star Tay Conti has deleted/deactivated her Twitter following a barrage of harassment over rumors that she is dating Sammy Guevara. Guevara announ[...]