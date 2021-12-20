Ryan Nemeth Goes Off On Tirade At Fan Who Made Fun Of His OVW Name

Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce.

There was a time when everyone in WWE developmental looked just like this and they all had names like Briley Pierce and Alec Donovan pic.twitter.com/i8WnYpFT89 — Steve (@NotDrDeath) December 18, 2021

The hell

My name was awesome

Get bent — Ryan “Mr. Fezziwig” Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) December 18, 2021

Oh you didn’t like MY ERA of developmental? The one with The Shield and the Wyatt family and the women’s revolution and half the current AEW roster? Really? That one? You weren’t into it? (Also we chose our names, you absolute braindead dipshits.) I repeat: get bent. — Ryan “Mr. Fezziwig” Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) December 18, 2021

Fans love so many of the wrestlers from that time frame in developmental

(But also they hate that time frame in developmental) They say but remember how great OVW was

(But also they hate boring OVW grads) Hey …you might just like being mad at things? Just say that? — Ryan “Mr. Fezziwig” Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) December 18, 2021