WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Hardy On Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 20, 2021
During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon.
“They don’t really try to force people into a hierarchy, they don’t try to reign by fear, and everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it’s quite the opposite with Vince. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with. Tony, I just feel like Tony has the current mindset of a wrestling fan in 2021.”
“They’re both ridiculously hard workers. There’s no doubt about that. Vince works his a** off. No one can ever take that away from him. Tony does as well.” VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/72866/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 20
Dec 20 - Ryan Nemeth of AEW recently went off on a rant at a fan who made fun of his OVW name being Briley Pierce. There was a time when everyone in WWE dev[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. “They don’t reall[...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - During a recent interview with Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, Davey Richards revealed that he’s had offers from both WWE and AEW to [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - As previously noted, Jim Ross recently underwent surgery last month to remove skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently undergoing [...]
Dec 20
Dec 20 - WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to b[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as t[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - As previously reported, Tay Conti deactivated her Twitter account following online abuse from fans who believed her friendship with Sammy Guevara was [...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will go up against The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) on this Tuesday’s ep[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - Pro Wrestling Tees has released a statement about their security breach that happened back in November. The company was notified of a data breach from[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - During the latest AEW Unrestricted pocast, Jake Hager spoke about the fight he wants with Jon Jones and how it still may happen. “He reached [...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - Johnny Gargano was recently streaming on Twitch, where he spoke about his WWE NXT theme song Rebel Heart. “So Rebel Heart obviously holds a s[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - Atsushi Onita is returning to the United States in March, where he will be competing in a death match against Bully Ray at a Battleground Championship[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - During an interview with the A2theK Wrestling Show, Georgia Smith (the daughter of the British Bulldog) spoke about the upcoming Owen Hart Cup in AEW.[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - Rajah has reported the following bulletpoints for this upcoming Christmas edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. - Sami Zayn won the 12 Days Of Chr[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - IMPACT Wrestling held their Throwback Throwdown II Event from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The results are as follows: - Chad 2 Badd ([...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - Diamond Dallas Page describes what being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame meant to him, and why it was so cool that Triple H was the one to tell him[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - WWE veteran Natalya recently appeared on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood during which she commented on Charlotte Flair. Here is what she[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - AEW World Heavyweight Champion Adam Page was a recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Page discussed his history with social anxiety which[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - WWE has released a new episode of their "Top 10" series on Youtube. This episode features the most surprising returns of 2021. The list includes retu[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - 10 years ago on WWE RAW, the fallout from the TLC 2011 pay-per-view took place, Zack Ryder was the United States Champion, Daniel Bryan was the World [...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - No More Words is a theme song/entrance song performed by the band Endeverafter and used by the wrestler Jeff Hardy from 2008-2009 and again resumed in[...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - AEW star Tay Conti has deleted/deactivated her Twitter following a barrage of harassment over rumors that she is dating Sammy Guevara. Guevara announ[...]
Dec 19 NJPW Strong Detonation 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong: Detonation from the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. The results are as follows: [...]
Dec 19 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong: Detonation from the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. The results are as follows: [...]
Dec 19
Dec 19 - WWE has released a lineup for tomorrow night's Monday Night RAW. The plans are... Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler Aust[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π