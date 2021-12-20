Matt Hardy On Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

During an interview with Essentially Sports, Matt Hardy spoke on the differences between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon.

“They don’t really try to force people into a hierarchy, they don’t try to reign by fear, and everyone is allowed to feel comfortable. If you have an issue, you can talk to anyone. Tony Khan is so accessible. If you need to address Tony Khan, then you can speak to him, where at WWE it’s quite the opposite with Vince. Vince is very hard to be able to speak with. Tony, I just feel like Tony has the current mindset of a wrestling fan in 2021.”

“They’re both ridiculously hard workers. There’s no doubt about that. Vince works his a** off. No one can ever take that away from him. Tony does as well.”