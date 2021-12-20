WWE Wants Steve Austin For WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the WWE calendar and next year's big event looks set to be no different with discussions reportedly underway to bring in WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for a role at the sports-entertainment spectacular.

In a report from WrestleVotes on Twitter, they reveal WWE is would like the Hall Of Famer part of the event since the show is being hosted in Dallas, Texas, the home state of Austin.

WWE are keen to bring him in for a non-wrestling role with creative tasked to come up with meaningful ideas.

“Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point.”

Austin last appeared for WWE on the March 16, 2020, episode of WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 Day.