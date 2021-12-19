Sammy Guevara Says Nobody Else Was Involved In The Ending Of His Relationship

On Sunday, AEW star Sammy Guevara issued a brief statement regarding all the hullabaloo surrounding his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Pam Nizio ending.

Here is what he said on Twitter:

“This shouldn’t have to be said… but my relationship with Pam ending had nothing to do with ANYONE else. Pam and I broke up back in October and just now felt was the time to make it publicly known. So please stop pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame.”