Jim Ross Names Jackie Moore As The Most Valuable Female He Signed To WWE

“I’m glad she’s in the Hall of Fame and I despise the fact that people say ‘She was in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female, and as a black female is even better.’ That’s bulls**t. She got in the Hall of Fame because of all of her years of service to the wrestling business, and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That’s how I looked at it.”

“I never hired a more valuable female than Jackie Moore, ever,” Ross said. “Jackie was never late. Jackie was a professional, she could wrestle anybody of any gender that you wanted to book her with, and she would go out there and work snug, fundamentally sound. She was a big difference-maker.

During his most recent Grilling JR podcast , WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations

