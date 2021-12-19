WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Names Jackie Moore As The Most Valuable Female He Signed To WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2021
During his most recent Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross discussed the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations
He named Jackie Moore.
“I never hired a more valuable female than Jackie Moore, ever,” Ross said. “Jackie was never late. Jackie was a professional, she could wrestle anybody of any gender that you wanted to book her with, and she would go out there and work snug, fundamentally sound. She was a big difference-maker.
“I’m glad she’s in the Hall of Fame and I despise the fact that people say ‘She was in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female, and as a black female is even better.’ That’s bulls**t. She got in the Hall of Fame because of all of her years of service to the wrestling business, and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That’s how I looked at it.”
